Flint: Treasure of Oblivion review: Comic book tactics

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is developer Savage Level’s debut game. It’s a pirate fantasy that mixes turn-based tactical combat similar to games like Baldur’s Gate, with a unique comic book narrative style. Going into it, I was interested to see how the shenanigans of the pirate lifestyle could be implemented into the immersion of a CRPG. While it has a few new and interesting ideas at play within its combat system and fresh take on storytelling through the comic book style, it struggled to land with me during my roughly 11-hour playthrough.

Roll of the dice



Source: Microids

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion finds fugitive Captain James Flint and his right hand, Billy, on a quest to find a legendary treasure. The task brings them around the world, gathering crew members and establishing a proper adventuring party. It’s a smaller-scale RPG that does include a bit of exploration, loot, and the ability to level up your crew members, however, I did feel a little underwhelmed by its exploration, as the game is very linear so there isn’t much to discover outside of where the story takes you. Regardless, it still felt at least a little gratifying to find the occasional chest in a corner now and then.

Where the game shines is in its combat. If you played Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll be familiar with the game’s turn-based tactical combat style, in which characters occupy hexes on the board and have a certain amount of actions they can take before ending their turn. In Flint, characters can learn and obtain various skill and item cards either through leveling up in their proficiency, finding them within the world, or purchasing them from the Galley. These cards are used during battle, and learning to use them can truly mean the difference between winning a combat encounter and having your entire party wiped.

For example, one of the cards I found most often around the map gave the ability to add an extra action to a character’s turn, which allowed me to do things like getting in close to a further enemy and also attacking, or getting one extra attack in when an enemy had just a little bit of health left, earning me the final blow. Other cards provide armor, weapons, buffs, or throwable debuffs. The result of each action is determined by a visual dice roll, so determining how to use my characters’ abilities together efficiently was fun and felt extremely rewarding when things went my way.

One gripe I did have with the game was its lack of a proper tutorial. There is a rule book, but it’s hidden in the pause menu and the game never explicitly points you there. Because of this, I spent the first third of my playthrough confused by the game’s menus and mechanics, probably under-leveled, and definitely not equipping my crew well enough for combat. The rule book gives just enough information to understand the game’s mechanics, but I would’ve liked to be given this information more upfront, especially because it’s important to be prepared for each battle, as there is no save system that would allow you to go back to a previous spot in your playthrough.

A swashbuckling adventure



Source: Microids

So how does the narrative hold up? Well, the game starts with Flint and Billy stranded in the middle of the ocean on the brink of death, until just at the last moment of desperation, they are captured by an opposing crew, who then takes them prisoner. It is here that the two meet an old man, who tells them the tales of the lost treasure. Flint, being the classic conniving pirate that he is, devises a plan to break them out and make for those sweet riches, starting our adventure.

It’s a fairly generic swashbuckling story that goes more off the rails as the story goes on. Unfortunately, it never quite got its hooks into me. I appreciated the addition of the comic book page-like dialogue, which helped give the characters more life than would otherwise be possible with the game’s isometric point of view, however, the story beats seemed to come and go so fast that I’d barely get the chance to care about any of these characters or even really know who exactly they are.

Additionally, the game introduces a lot of characters at such a fast rate, and then pretty much ignores them, resulting in most of the characters feeling forgettable and like they were only introduced to move the story forward. I still don’t understand the significance of many of the characters introduced, and can only remember a few of their names. This made it difficult for me to get invested in the story and ultimately made the non-combat sections of the game feel like a bit of a slog, which was only further exacerbated by clunky controls and UI. There were several times when I’d have to click on something multiple times or stand at just the right angle in order to activate it, and moving the character felt a little wonky on mouse and keyboard.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is not a graphically-intensive game, so it should run fine on most systems. Playing on a PC with an RTX 4070 Super and an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the game ran extremely well. Framerates hovered around the 150-200 FPS range with graphics settings maxed out. I did have two crashes toward the end of the game, and a bug where I got stuck behind a rock and couldn’t move, requiring a restart. I also had one minor visual bug throughout the entire game, where my cursor would cover part of the description of every card that I picked up. However, most of the game was smooth sailing (pun intended).

Finding the treasure



Source: Microids

Savage Level’s video game debut, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, has some fresh and unique ideas that, in practice, didn’t wow me, but given more time and quality-of-life improvements, could make for an interesting package. I would’ve liked to see the game’s characters fleshed out more and given more screen time, rather than mostly being pawns to be used in battle.

It’s tough to recommend Flint, though. While I did enjoy combat well enough, there was no real payoff for it. I didn’t care for why I’d win in battle or what that meant for the characters and the overall story. If you’re looking for a deep narrative adventure, this is probably not the game for you right now, but if you’re really itching for more strategic turn-based combat, or just really love the pirate setting, maybe consider giving Flint a try.

This review is based on a Steam code provided by the publisher. Flint: Treasure of Oblivion launches on December 17, 2024, for PC, and PS5 for $39.99.