Where to find the Cyte-09 Prex Card - Warframe

The addition of Cyte-09 means another Prex Card to find and add to your collection.
Prex Cards are fancy collector cards of your favorite Warframes, often having some unique art. They can be obtained in various ways, some hidden in the Levarian, others attached to quests, but the addition of Cyte-09 means a new one has been added to the game that is, thankfully, pretty easy to get. 

The Cyte-09 Prex Card Location in Warframe

To find the Cyte-09 Prex Card, you will need to load into the Hollvania Central Mall, the new central hub added in Warframe: 1999. You can do this by using the Pom-02 console at the front right of your Orbiter. 

From the area where you load in, walk down the left side of the mall to the escalators just across from Aoi and beside Arthur. Head up the escalators and walk around to the right, then check the plant that you can find there. In the pot, you will find the Prex Card. It can be a little awkward to see in the pot, so look closely at the corner to find it.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

