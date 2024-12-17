Where to find the Cyte-09 Prex Card - Warframe The addition of Cyte-09 means another Prex Card to find and add to your collection.

Prex Cards are fancy collector cards of your favorite Warframes, often having some unique art. They can be obtained in various ways, some hidden in the Levarian, others attached to quests, but the addition of Cyte-09 means a new one has been added to the game that is, thankfully, pretty easy to get.

To find the Cyte-09 Prex Card, you will need to load into the Hollvania Central Mall, the new central hub added in Warframe: 1999. You can do this by using the Pom-02 console at the front right of your Orbiter.

From the area where you load in, walk down the left side of the mall to the escalators just across from Aoi and beside Arthur. Head up the escalators and walk around to the right, then check the plant that you can find there. In the pot, you will find the Prex Card. It can be a little awkward to see in the pot, so look closely at the corner to find it.

