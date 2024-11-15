New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 15, 2024

Come end your week with us here at Shacknews!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews. I was on assignment again today, but came back at a decent enough hour to give you all a full serving of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege will have details on Operation Collision Point this weekend. Keep it on Shacknews, because we'll have more to say about it as it's revealed.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age, a fun game we got to try out at EVO earlier this year, just got a new grappler.

Maximum Football is now in Steam Early Access and it's already set to receive its first patch.

And Star Wars: The Old Republic is making the jump to Game Update 7.6. Take a look at how the story continues.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Wakeup combo

Here's a collage I did with over 180 fighting game timers in the shape of an alarm clock.

[image or embed]

— Goh_billy (@gohbilly.bsky.social) November 15, 2024 at 5:33 PM

Go for broke! Fight!

It's easy being Green

I'm the voice of the Green Ranger in @digitaleclipse.bsky.social Power Rangers Rita's Rewind and even I can't believe I'm saying that.

[image or embed]

— James Willems (@jameswillems.bsky.social) November 15, 2024 at 11:14 AM

The late Jason David Frank would approve.

The Pentiment man celebrates two years

Happy 2-year anniversary to Pentiment.

[image or embed]

— Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer.bsky.social) November 15, 2024 at 9:47 AM

good afternoon

[image or embed]

— Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer.bsky.social) November 15, 2024 at 4:22 PM

Happy two years to this underappreciated Obsidian hit.

Nothing but the Hotfix

What's that? You want even more Zelda? Well, here's the second part of the Oops! All Zelda marathon!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

The latest game on Inside the NBA raises some tensions among the crew.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Damian Priest has gotten to GUNTHER.

Tonight in video game music

Did you miss the Warcraft Direct earlier this week? Revisit this celebration with the full World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music orchestral concert.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for November! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

