Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 15: Steam Cooking Fest

Break out your favorite ingredients and warm up the stove, because it's time to cook. Ahead of this year's big Steam Autumn Sale, Valve's marketplace is cooking up something early with the Steam Cooking Fest. The best cooking-themed titles are on sale, including Venba, PlateUp, Overcooked 2, and many others.

Elsewhere, the Epic Savings sale continues, GOG.com is celebrating the launch of its GOG Preservation Program, and Gamebillet has an opening weekend discount on the new Planet Coaster 2.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code NOV15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighters League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Sid Meier's Ace Patrol, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection, and Sid Meier's Civilization 6. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6's Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions with six more DLC packs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Sid Meier's Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass and Leader Pass. These activate on Sid Meier's Steam*. (* - Steam does not actually belong to Sid Meier.)

Pay $3 or more to get Sudden Strike Gold, Sudden Strike 2 Gold, and Sudden Strike 3. Pay $7 or more to also receive Dungeons (w/The Dark Lord, Into the Dark, and Map Pack DLC packs) and Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dungeons 2 (w/A Chance of Dragons, A Song of Sand and Fire, and A Game of Winter DLC packs), Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Sudden Strike 4, and Praetorians HD Remaster. Pay $15 or more to also receive Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Commandos 3 HD Remaster, Dungeons 3 (w/Clash of Gods, Lord of the Kings, Evil of the Carribean, An Unexpected DLC, Once Upon a Time, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps DLC packs), and Disciples: Liberation. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.