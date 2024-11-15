Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 15: Steam Cooking Fest

Break out your favorite ingredients and warm up the stove, because it's time to cook. Ahead of this year's big Steam Autumn Sale, Valve's marketplace is cooking up something early with the Steam Cooking Fest. The best cooking-themed titles are on sale, including Venba, PlateUp, Overcooked 2, and many others.
Elsewhere, the Epic Savings sale continues, GOG.com is celebrating the launch of its GOG Preservation Program, and Gamebillet has an opening weekend discount on the new Planet Coaster 2.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - FREE until 11/21
- Snakebird Complete - FREE until 11/21
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/24)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Snakebird Complete - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Epic Savings
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Jusant - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $11.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $11.99 (80% off)
- PC Building Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $16.99 (83% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story - $11.99 (60% off)
- Zoria: Age of Shattering - $14.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- V Rising Complete Bundle [Steam] - $62.97 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $32.19 (54% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $12.29 (39% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $11.39 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology [Steam] - $38.39 (36% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $21.89 (64% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $16.99 (83% off)
- This is just a sample of everything on sale during Fanatical's Birthday Bash. Visit Fanatical for the full list of deals.
Gamebillet
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.58 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.49 (26% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.95 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $34.95 (30% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $37.95 (37% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.95 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $25.99 (57% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $46.99 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
Gamersgate
- A Plague Tale Bundle [Steam] - $25.76 (63% off)
- Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield [Steam] - $7.87 (47% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One [Steam] - $40.00 (60% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $9.60 (84% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ All You Can Eat Edition [Steam] - $4.50 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Stories [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- ASKA [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- DuckTales Remastered [Steam] - $2.99 (80% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Blade of Darkness - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Chasm: The Rift - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/31)
- BioShock Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Close to the Sun - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Duck Paradox - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Monster Train - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Pumpkin Jack - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Witcher Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prey - $2.99 (90% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code NOV15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Homeworld 3 [Steam] - $42.23 (30% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.42 (71% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighters League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Sid Meier's Ace Patrol, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection, and Sid Meier's Civilization 6. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6's Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions with six more DLC packs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Sid Meier's Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass and Leader Pass. These activate on Sid Meier's Steam*. (* - Steam does not actually belong to Sid Meier.)
Pay $3 or more to get Sudden Strike Gold, Sudden Strike 2 Gold, and Sudden Strike 3. Pay $7 or more to also receive Dungeons (w/The Dark Lord, Into the Dark, and Map Pack DLC packs) and Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dungeons 2 (w/A Chance of Dragons, A Song of Sand and Fire, and A Game of Winter DLC packs), Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Sudden Strike 4, and Praetorians HD Remaster. Pay $15 or more to also receive Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Commandos 3 HD Remaster, Dungeons 3 (w/Clash of Gods, Lord of the Kings, Evil of the Carribean, An Unexpected DLC, Once Upon a Time, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps DLC packs), and Disciples: Liberation. These activate on Steam.
- Run & Jump Sale
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Dead Cells: The Road to the Sea Bundle [Steam] - $19.79 (40% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Run & Jump Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $26.40 (67% off)
- Anno History Collection - $12.00 (70% off)
Steam
- Ara: History Untold - $47.99 (20% off)
- DeathSprint 66 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Anger Foot - $17.49 (30% off)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter - $14.99 (25% off)
- Steam Cooking Fest
- Venba - $7.49 (50% off)
- PlateUp! - $6.79 (66% off)
- Tavern Manager Simulator - $10.39 (20% off)
- Galaxy Burger - $9.59 (20% off)
- Magical Delicacy - $19.99 (20% off)
- Kebab Chefs: Restaurant Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $10.79 (40% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Cooking Fest.
- Total War Historical Franchise Sale
- Total War Pharaoh - $19.99 (50% off)
- Total War Three Kingdoms Collection - $45.64 (59% off)
- Total War Rome 2 Emperor Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Total War Rome Remastered - $10.19 (66% off)
- More from the Steam Total War Historical Franchise Sale
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Stars - $23.44 (33% off)
- Little Kitty, Big City - $17.49 (30% off)
- Shapez 2 [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Backpack Battles [Steam Early Access] - $10.39 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $8.99 (85% off)
- Last Train Home - $19.99 (50% off)
- Party Animals - $11.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Arma Reforger - $22.49 (25% off)
