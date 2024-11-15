Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 15: Xbox Black Friday begins

There's still two weeks before Thanksgiving, but Xbox is looking to start the Black Friday bonanza early. The Xbox Black Friday Sale is now underway and it features first-time discounts on a handful of new games like Star Wars Outlaws, Visions of Mana, and the Diablo 4 expansion bundle featuring Vessel of Hatred.
Meanwhile, PlayStation and Nintendo are wrapping up their last sales before they begin their Black Friday shindigs, so check out what they have too.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- November Savings
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $58.49 (35% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - $22.49 (25% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- Parcel Corps - $23.44 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $14.29 (35% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- Quake 1+2 Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation November Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Death Note Killer Within - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $9.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Black Friday Sale 2024
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $45.49 (35% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $52.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition - $87.99 (20% off)
- Visions of Mana - $44.99 (25% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $41.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $24.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Starfield - $41.99 (40% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination - $39.99 (20% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $13.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter - $14.99 (25% off)
- Payday 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Party Animals - $9.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $31.49 (55% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $23.09 (67% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $19.99 (50% off)
- Undisputed Deluxe WBC Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- F1 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports WRC 24 - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $17.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $6.99 (90% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $10.49 (85% off)
- MLB The Show 24 - $10.49 (85% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $17.99 (70% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (35% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $27.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $24.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection - $26.24 (25% off)
- Harry Potter Quidditch Champions - $17.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon - $12.49 (50% off)
- Open Roads - $11.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $15.99 (60% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $14.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $13.99 (80% off)
- Exoprimal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $27.49 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $17.49 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Wild Hearts - $17.49 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $14.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $20.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Digital Extras Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $56.24 (25% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $5.99 (80% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Gotham Knights - $6.99 (90% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $11.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $2.99 (90% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Samurai Shodown Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (85% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $9.99 (80% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Doom 1+2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Black Friday 2024 Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $15.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Stars - $23.44 (33% off)
- River City Girls 1+2+Zero - $37.49 (50% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $11.99 (60% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
