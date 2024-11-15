Shack Together 040 - Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D, Tetris Forever, Super Nintendo World, feat. Lucas White

Welcome to episode 40 of Shack Together! We're excited to bring you another fantastic episode featuring our regular crew of Asif Khan, co-ghost John Benyamine, and special guest Lucas White, who's been crushing it lately with his in-depth reviews of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, Tetris Forever, and Death Note: Killer Within.

The centerpiece of today's show is our highly competitive Dragon Draft segment, where the crew goes head-to-head selecting video games with "Dragon" in the title, each hoping their picks will yield the highest combined Metacritic score. As your steadfast producer, I can finally truly focus on the task at hand now that my journey through Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is complete, allowing me to keep everyone in line during this heated and important competition.

In Story Time, we dive into a packed lineup of gaming news and reviews. From our comprehensive coverage of Rise of the Golden Idol and Luma Island in Reviews Palooza, to breaking news about GOG's new preservation program and Super Nintendo World's exciting Donkey Kong Country expansion. We also tackle some serious industry developments, including the Bethesda union strike and NVIDIA's GeForce Now policy changes. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

