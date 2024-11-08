NVIDIA to introduce monthly 100-hour play limit to GeForce NOW in January 2025 NVIDIA claims the new limit accommodates 94 percent of its player base on affected GeForce NOW tiers.

The GeForce NOW program from NVIDIA is seeing some interesting changes come January 2025. 100-hour monthly play limits are about to be put in place on several of its subscription tiers and will go into effect early next year in an attempt to ensure an acceptable standard of quality, speed, and queue times for play.

NVIDIA announced the details of this 100-hour limit system for GeForce NOW in a blog post detailing updates to the program this week. According to the details of the change, it will go into effect in January 2025 and will be applied to Performance and Ultimate subscribers. Unused time is said to be able to roll over to the next month, but only to a limit of 15 hours. If you do hit the 100 hour mark on gaming for a month, there will be options to purchase at prices of $2.99 for 15 additional hours of Performance, or $5.99 for 15 additional Ultimate hours.

GeForce NOW's account playtime chart will help players track their overall hours spent gaming on the service.

Source: NVIDIA

This is an interesting move to say the least, but it sounds like NVIDIA is trying hard to save some bandwidth for its GeForce NOW program. It’s been NVIDIA’s premiere game streaming platform for years at this point, offering something similar to programs like Game Pass and PlayStation Now. With the new limitation, it will be interesting to see how the group’s player base responds, but NVIDIA has claimed that 94 percent of its subscribers should be accommodated under the change.

With GeForce Now hour limitations going into effect in January 2025, stay tuned for more updates and details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.