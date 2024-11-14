Evening Reading - November 14, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake review: Guess who's back, back again?
- Rise of the Golden Idol review: Marvelous mind games
- Luma Island review: Fortune and glory, kid, fortune and glory
- Steven Spohn to leave AbleGamers
- EA Sports NHL & Professional Woman's Hockey League (PWHL) will collab in multi-year deal
- Delta Force roadmap promises a major patch every three months
- Sorry We're Closed review: Oozing with dreadful charm
- Dead Rising devs on source material loyalty & why Dino Crisis remake hasn't happened
- Trump announces Department of Government Efficiency, Dogecoin (DOGE) rises 20 percent
- Pokemon TCG Pocket card trading expected in January 2025 update
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Cyberpunk 2024
https://t.co/3gWsmYXSwo pic.twitter.com/uBvUvF77uv— Mieszko (@Clownski__) November 13, 2024
Whoops.
GOAT office bathroom joke
Sound on pic.twitter.com/sfLp95NQvj— Nebula (@Nba_Nebula) November 13, 2024
That is way funnier than it should be.
Halal Minecraft?
the tiktok imams are tired pic.twitter.com/hOM2dzOwFa— Visakan Veerasamy (@visakanv) November 14, 2024
TikTok is a leading cause of brain rot on the Internet.
This is an impressive crawlspace
Take notes, home builders.
Drake still sucks, film at 11
Drake will pick a fight with anyone but Kdot.
Impressive football plays
Detroit what!
What up doe?
Wow!
Wild Kingdom
View this post on Instagram
I also get angry at my own hiccups.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes it's best to just start over the next day.
Bonus Videos
RIP Randy Rhoads.
I agree with everything this lady has to say about cold weather.
2Pac-Can't C Me (Remix) feat. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, prod.by ICK
That is one of my favorite bass lines of all time.
