New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 14, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cyberpunk 2024

Whoops.

GOAT office bathroom joke

That is way funnier than it should be.

Halal Minecraft?

TikTok is a leading cause of brain rot on the Internet.

This is an impressive crawlspace

Take notes, home builders.

Drake still sucks, film at 11

Drake will pick a fight with anyone but Kdot.

Impressive football plays

Detroit what!

What up doe?

Wow!

Wild Kingdom

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PawsEnjoy (@paws.enjoy)

I also get angry at my own hiccups.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zola Tiwari (Moti) (@zolathechonkygal)

Sometimes it's best to just start over the next day.

Bonus Videos

RIP Randy Rhoads.

I agree with everything this lady has to say about cold weather.

2Pac-Can't C Me (Remix) feat. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, prod.by ICK

That is one of my favorite bass lines of all time.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 14, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola