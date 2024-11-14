Steven Spohn to leave AbleGamers Spohn feels he accomplished what he set out to do with AbleGamers and wants to pursue a new project to continue to aid disabled people.

An incredible journey of 20 years is about to come to a close as a new one begins for AbleGamers front-facing advocate Steven Spohn. Spohn has announced that he will be stepping away from his position with AbleGamers to begin a new project. Spohn couldn’t share exactly where he was headed next, but he teased that something is coming in December, and he wants to be able to share the story of disabled gamers further through possible documentaries.

Steven Spohn shared the details of his exit from AbleGamers in a statement posted on his personal social media this week. Spohn shared that he has no intention of stopping his work as an advocate for disabled persons, but he feels that he’s done all he set out to do with AbleGamers over the last couple decades. That includes raising awareness and support for the disabled, helping them enjoy the joy of gaming, bringing AbleGamers to the awareness of popular figures in the world, and much more. Spohn thanks everyone at AbleGamers and everyone who supported the charity through the years for their contributions in making it what it is today.

The biggest announcement of my career. My 20 years at AbleGamers.



Can we talk for a minute? pic.twitter.com/6K8sf9MiIU — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) November 14, 2024

For what Spohn intends to do next, he claims he will stay active in the accessibility space and his statement shares that something is coming on December 2, 2024. He believes AbleGamers is in good hands, but knowing that his condition is terminal, Spohn wants to do what he can with the time he has to continue his mission to support and raise awareness for disabled gamers. He shared that he wants to possibly explore the opportunity for a documentary sharing the stories of disabled people and helping to boost support for accessibility throughout the world.

Steven Spohn was Shacknews Person of the Year in 2020, and he’s only continued to be an incredible force in the industry. Wherever he goes next, we’re sure it will be with the resolve to make more positivity in the gaming space and ensure that games are for everyone. Stay tuned as we wait to see what comes on December 2 and beyond for Steven Spohn.