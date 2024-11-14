New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Delta Force roadmap promises a major patch every three months

Each major update promises to include one operator, one map, and assorted vehicles and weapons.
TJ Denzer
Image via Tencent
Tencent and TiMi Studio Group are continuing to prepare their grand-scale first-person shooter Delta Force for the next playtests, but the group has plenty to show on the way to its next beta. This week, the developers released a roadmap showing off new details about how updates for Delta Force are expected to go once the game is live.

TiMi Studio Group shared the details of Delta Force’s update roadmap in a post on the game’s social media this week. According to the roadmap, once Delta Force is live, major updates will run on a three-month schedule. Every three months, the major updates are expected to bring the latest balances, fixes, and more alongside new content, which will include a new operator, Operations map, weapons, vehicles, and more. Balance and optimization will also be implemented in smaller patches alongside the major updates.

Delta Force is set to have another beta in December 2024. With it, the developers will implement their latest changes, as well as new content for the moment. It will be interesting to see where the game ends up for that beta because while we enjoyed it during the last playtest, we also had some notes on how it could improve on the road through early access.

Here’s hoping TiMi heard us and the rest of the playerbase, but either way, it looks like we can look forward to a delightful spread of content for the game once it’s live. Stay tuned to the Delta Force topic for further news and updates on the game.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

