Delta Force roadmap promises a major patch every three months Each major update promises to include one operator, one map, and assorted vehicles and weapons.

Tencent and TiMi Studio Group are continuing to prepare their grand-scale first-person shooter Delta Force for the next playtests, but the group has plenty to show on the way to its next beta. This week, the developers released a roadmap showing off new details about how updates for Delta Force are expected to go once the game is live.

TiMi Studio Group shared the details of Delta Force’s update roadmap in a post on the game’s social media this week. According to the roadmap, once Delta Force is live, major updates will run on a three-month schedule. Every three months, the major updates are expected to bring the latest balances, fixes, and more alongside new content, which will include a new operator, Operations map, weapons, vehicles, and more. Balance and optimization will also be implemented in smaller patches alongside the major updates.

We have big plans for long-term support of Operations:



🗓️Large update every 3 months

🗺️Update includes new map and mini-modes

🛠️Regular QoL updates and balance adjustments

⚠️Major annual update - next year we will work on unifying Operations maps into a open-world Ahsarah🌍



The… pic.twitter.com/geAYbl0NOt — Delta Force Game (@DeltaForce_Game) November 14, 2024

Delta Force is set to have another beta in December 2024. With it, the developers will implement their latest changes, as well as new content for the moment. It will be interesting to see where the game ends up for that beta because while we enjoyed it during the last playtest, we also had some notes on how it could improve on the road through early access.

Here’s hoping TiMi heard us and the rest of the playerbase, but either way, it looks like we can look forward to a delightful spread of content for the game once it’s live. Stay tuned to the Delta Force topic for further news and updates on the game.