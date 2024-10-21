Delta Force Open Beta announced, starting in December 2024 The massive-scale multiplayer shooter is returning to action for its next playtest before the end of this year.

TiMi Studio Group and Team Jade’s new Delta Force stirred some attention with its proficient combat earlier this year, and now the game is coming back for an Open Beta before 2024 closes out. The developers have announced an Open Beta session coming this December 2024. This one will allow any player who wants to jump in the chance to see how Delta Force plays while TiMi and Jade continue to improve the game for its full release.

The developers announced the details of Delta Force’s upcoming Open Beta via the game’s social media channel this week. According to the announcement, the Open Beta will kick off on PC on December 5, 2024. That’s not all there is to it, though. Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group also want to know where the community’s hearts lie on the game. In particular, they want to know what’s missing and are asking players to share what they want to see for certain in the game on Day 1.

The date is set: Operators can officially begin their #deltaforce journey when our Open Beta kicks off on PC from Dec 5🗓️⏳



But what do YOU want to see in the game when it launches?



Let us know below👇#DeltaForcePCOpenBeta #DeltaForceGenesis pic.twitter.com/98cAkkX9zH — Delta Force Game (@DeltaForce_Game) October 21, 2024

Originally known as Delta Force: Hawk Ops, Tencent has been working on reviving NovaLogic’s Delta Force franchise for a while. It ended up having an alpha test on earlier this year that made believers out of a lot of players looking for something to scratch a massive-scale Battlefield-style combat itch. There was a lot of good things we enjoyed about the alpha, but we also had our share of opinions about how it will be improved.

With the Delta Force Open Beta set for December 2024, stay tuned for more updates on the game right here at Shacknews.