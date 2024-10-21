New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Delta Force Open Beta announced, starting in December 2024

The massive-scale multiplayer shooter is returning to action for its next playtest before the end of this year.
TJ Denzer
Image via TiMi Studio Group
1

TiMi Studio Group and Team Jade’s new Delta Force stirred some attention with its proficient combat earlier this year, and now the game is coming back for an Open Beta before 2024 closes out. The developers have announced an Open Beta session coming this December 2024. This one will allow any player who wants to jump in the chance to see how Delta Force plays while TiMi and Jade continue to improve the game for its full release.

The developers announced the details of Delta Force’s upcoming Open Beta via the game’s social media channel this week. According to the announcement, the Open Beta will kick off on PC on December 5, 2024. That’s not all there is to it, though. Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group also want to know where the community’s hearts lie on the game. In particular, they want to know what’s missing and are asking players to share what they want to see for certain in the game on Day 1.

Originally known as Delta Force: Hawk Ops, Tencent has been working on reviving NovaLogic’s Delta Force franchise for a while. It ended up having an alpha test on earlier this year that made believers out of a lot of players looking for something to scratch a massive-scale Battlefield-style combat itch. There was a lot of good things we enjoyed about the alpha, but we also had our share of opinions about how it will be improved.

With the Delta Force Open Beta set for December 2024, stay tuned for more updates on the game right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

