Pokemon TCG Pocket card trading expected in January 2025 update

Pokemon TCG Pocket is off to a resounding success in its early days out and it looks like it has ambitious plans to keep the fun going early next year. The developers have announced an update coming in January 2025 that will add new features, card trading notably among them. Players will be able to trade a few specific cards at first, but the feature is expected to expand gradually with further updates.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s developers shared the details of its upcoming updates and card trading in a recent statement on the game’s official social media. Before the end of the year, Pokemon TCG Pocket will get new booster packs that will bring new cards to the game. Then, sometime in January 2025, trading will be implemented in an update. It will be restricted - you can’t just trade any Pokemon card - but the cards that can be traded will grow over time. The developers have also teased that additional features are in the works for these upcoming updates and will be revealed soon.

I look forward to sharing more details with everyone as they become available!

The Pokemon TCG Pocket released at the end of October 2024 on iOS and Android devices and hit the ground running. It had already been downloaded over 30 million times one week after its launch and promotional events and activities have been keeping the fun going strong as players collect cards and battle them against each other.

With trading coming next year, another facet of Pokemon TCG comes to the Pocket app and makes it just a bit more complete. As we wait to see what other features are coming, stay tuned to the Pokemon TCG Pocket topic for more updates and details.