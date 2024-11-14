New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Sports NHL & Professional Woman's Hockey League (PWHL) will collab in multi-year deal

The deal will see professional female hockey players and teams come to EA Sports NHL 25.
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
1

The Professional Woman’s Hockey League and Electronic Arts have signed a multi-year deal regarding future EA Sports NHL games. Under the deal, players can expect to see representation of female hockey players and teams in EA Sports NHL 25 and possibly future hockey sims from the developer.

Electronic Arts and the PWHL announced their collaboration in a press release this week. According to the deal, female hockey teams and players will be coming to EA Sports NHL 25 around December 5, 2024 in a holiday title update. The update will feature six teams - the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, and Toronto Sceptres - to play in Play Now, Online Veresus, Shootout, and Season Modes. The update will also get the Walter Cup, the greatest prize at the end of the season in the PWHL.

EA Sports NHL Executive Producer Bill Dollar was excited to share the PWHL content with fans:

While we weren’t enormous fans in our Shacknews review, we agreed it’s at least somewhat enjoyable. With a December 5 release date set for all of this content, stay tuned as woman’s hockey comes over to EA Sports NHL 25.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

