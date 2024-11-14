EA Sports NHL & Professional Woman's Hockey League (PWHL) will collab in multi-year deal The deal will see professional female hockey players and teams come to EA Sports NHL 25.

The Professional Woman’s Hockey League and Electronic Arts have signed a multi-year deal regarding future EA Sports NHL games. Under the deal, players can expect to see representation of female hockey players and teams in EA Sports NHL 25 and possibly future hockey sims from the developer.

Electronic Arts and the PWHL announced their collaboration in a press release this week. According to the deal, female hockey teams and players will be coming to EA Sports NHL 25 around December 5, 2024 in a holiday title update. The update will feature six teams - the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, and Toronto Sceptres - to play in Play Now, Online Veresus, Shootout, and Season Modes. The update will also get the Walter Cup, the greatest prize at the end of the season in the PWHL.

There's something for everyone this Holiday season 🎄



🏒 PWHL

🕹️ Arcade

🏆 4 Nations

➕ And More ‼️



Play #NHL25 today https://t.co/Dj6rRkior5 pic.twitter.com/xKX5fVGxFA — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) November 13, 2024

EA Sports NHL Executive Producer Bill Dollar was excited to share the PWHL content with fans:

We are thrilled to bring the PWHL into NHL 25 as part of a massive holiday update giving players all-new ways to play, starting in a couple of days with the frenetic energy of NHL Arcade through to the launch of 4 Nations Face-Off in the New YearEA SPORTS continues to drive inclusivity and authenticity through its games, and in partnership with the PWHL, we will amplify the excitement of the women’s game for all fans.

While we weren’t enormous fans in our Shacknews review, we agreed it’s at least somewhat enjoyable. With a December 5 release date set for all of this content, stay tuned as woman’s hockey comes over to EA Sports NHL 25.