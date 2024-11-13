Xbox lead claims it's not ruling out any first party games coming to Switch or PS5 Phil Spencer said he's been pleased with the performance of Xbox games on rival platforms so far.

Whether for survival or simply expansion, Xbox has begun to warm to the idea of moving titles across competitor lines to launch on rival platforms like the PlayStation and Switch. According to Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer, the group is ready to embrace the prospect wholeheartedly, claiming that nothing should be too sacred to come to competing consoles if players want it.

Spencer shared these sentiments in a recent conversation with Bloomberg where, among other topics, he discussed putting Xbox Game Studios games on other platforms. After games like Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded made their way over, Spencer says the Microsoft gaming team is happy with the early results and expects to do more of the same. Perhaps more importantly, he claimed that no game would be considered taboo for multiplatform release.

“I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say ‘thou must not,’ ” Spencer told Bloomberg, adding, however, that it’s still too early to confirm any such decision about the next Halo.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes to Xbox in December, but will then release on PS5 in spring 2025.

Source: Xbox

Perhaps one of the biggest recent examples of Xbox crossing over to PlayStation and Switch with its popular games has been Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It’s coming on December 9 to Xbox consoles and PC, but it’s also set to launch on PlayStation 5 come spring 2025. There will likely always be some delay, but to see a game as big as Indiana Jones cross over speaks some truth to Xbox’s willingness to play ball with its bigger titles. However, the group has also been through some rough patches as of late, with Microsoft laying off around 2,500 employees and closing multiple studios, including Tango Gameworks just after it produced a top 10 game in 2023.

As Xbox prepares to launch Indiana Jones on PS5 in spring next year, it will be interesting to see what other titles cross over. Stay tuned for more news of Xbox games heading over to rival platforms right here at Shacknews.