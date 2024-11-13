Watch the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct here Celebrate a milestone anniversary for the Warcraft franchise and see what's next from Blizzard.

Wednesday is a special day for Blizzard Entertainment and for gaming as a whole. Back in 1994, the publisher first released Warcraft: Orcs & Humans, a game that launched a phenomenon that would endure for 30 years and counting. The Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct celebrates three decades of one of Blizzard's longest-running franchises and also takes a look ahead at what's next.

Watch the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct here

The Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct will be presented on Wednesday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The full presentation can be viewed on the Warcraft Twitch channel, as well as the Warcraft YouTube channel and Warcraft TikTok account. The live YouTube feed has been embedded above for your convenience and will also offer an on-demand feed once the showcase is over.

Many of the Warcraft franchise's most notable names will weigh in with their memories of the series from its earliest days as a series of standalone strategy titles through its last two decades as an MMORPG juggernaut. In addition to precious memories, expect to learn more about what's ahead for the franchise as a whole. This includes what's next for World of Warcraft, which is currently in the midst of the Worldsoul Saga, as well as its popular spin-offs, Hearthstone and Warcraft Rumble. Those who tune in to the stream are eligible to receive rewards for all three games. More details can be found on the World of Warcraft website. Be sure that your Battle.net account is connected.

That's everything we know about the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct. We'll be watching the show along with everybody else, so keep it on Shacknews for today's biggest announcements.