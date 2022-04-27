How to connect a Blizzard account to Twitch Here's how you can connect your Blizzard Battle.net account to Twitch and receive Drops.

For Overwatch 2, Blizzard is using Twitch Drops as a method to distribute beta access as well as other content related to the game. To redeem such rewards, you’ll need to have your necessary accounts linked and authorized. To help you with that process we can show you how to properly link your Blizzard account to Twitch.

How to connect a Blizzard account to Twitch

To connect your Blizzard account to Twitch, select your profile icon from the top-right corner of the screen and click Settings. From here, select the Connections tab and scroll down to Blizzard Battle.net. Once you select connect, you’ll be prompted to log into your Battle.net account and authorize the connection. Once this is done, you’ll have successfully linked your Blizzard account to your Twitch account.

How to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops

Once your Blizzard and Twitch accounts are connected, you can start earning the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta Twitch drop. To do so, simply tune into a stream that has its Drops enabled. This will usually be explicitly listed in the stream title and/or in the tags. You can confirm that you’re indeed earning the drop by selecting your icon in the top right corner and looking at the Drop section. There should be a percentage progress indicator toward earning the Drop. You must watch four hours of Overwatch streams in order to earn the PvP Beta Drop.

That’s how you can link your Blizzard account to Twitch. Once done, you’ll be able to earn Drops for Overwatch 2, as well as any other participating game that’s based on Battle.net. You’ll also only need to do it once, so no need to repeat the process in the future. For more on everything we know about Overwatch 2, stick with us here on Shacknews.