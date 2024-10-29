Mathieu Cote talks Behaviour's lifestyle, Dead by Daylight & live-action movies We caught up to Behaviour Interactive's Head of Partnerships and Dead by Daylight's Game Director to talk about the latest on both.

Behaviour Interactive has grown immensely in the last few years. From continuing to maintain Dead by Daylight to growing the studio’s staff to branching into publishing, Behaviour Interactive has remained on a solid course. Even so, there is always more fun ahead and we caught up with Head of Partnerships and Dead by Daylight Game Director Mathieu Cote to talk about what’s behind the company and what’s ahead.

Cote began in reflecting on the good fortune and growth Behaviour has had over the last few years, including launching Castlevania DLC, partnering with Supermassive Games on The Casting of Frank Stone, and grown with acquisitions such as Darkest Dungeon developer Red Hook Studios. The growth of the company has made a lot of new opportunities possible, but Behaviour has still been able to ensure that Dead by Daylight keeps moving full steam ahead.

One interesting thing Cote speaks to is the change in style since Dead by Daylight began to where it is today. With Dead by Daylight having become globally recognizable, the procedure for partnerships and collaboration content hasn’t become too much easier or harder, but it has changed. Behaviour has a lot more staff and its reputation has grown to smooth certain conversations while bringing up other new ones. Finally, we got to speak a little bit about Dead by Daylight coming to film through Blumhouse, so check out how the partnership happened and how the project is coming together.

Want more videos like this Dead by Daylight interview? Be sure to follow our YouTube channels at Shacknews, Shacknews Interviews, and Shacknews VODs where you can find our newest video reviews, gameplay, interviews, unboxings, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.