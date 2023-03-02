Dead by Daylight movie in the works at Blumhouse Blumhouse and Behavious Interactive are teaming up for a Dead by Daylight film adaptation.

With the financial and critical success of shows and movies like The Witcher and Sonic The Hedgehog, we’ve seen more and more deals getting inked to bring beloved video game stories to the big screen. Now, yet another beloved game is set to get the movie treatment. A Dead by Daylight movie is in the works at Blumhouse in association with Behaviour Interactive and Atomic Monster.

The news was broken by Variety that a Dead by Daylight film adaptation is on the way. The movie is in the hands of Blumhouse, one of the most prolific studios in the horror genre. Atomic Monster, which was founded by horror maestro James Wan, will also produce the film. Atomic Monster previously worked with Blumhouse on M3GAN.



Dead by Daylight was developed by Behaviour Interactive, and the studio will also produce the film adaptation. Released in 2016, Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical horror game in which one player assumes the role of a killer and is tasked with capturing and killing the survivors attempting to flee. Dead by Daylight has had several high-profile collaborations with other horror properties over the years including Resident Evil, Saw, and Ringu. James Wan calls the game “a love letter to the world of horror”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the ‘Dead by Daylight’ universe,” said Behaviour Interactive Executive Vice President Stephen Mulrooney. “At Behaviour, our motto is to create unique moments, together, forever. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft ‘Dead by Daylight’s’ killer entrance onto the big screen.”

This move further solidifies Blumhouse’s relationship with the gaming world. Last month, the studio announced the launch of Blumhouse Games, a new division that will produce original horror video games. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with new information about the Dead by Daylight movie as it becomes available.