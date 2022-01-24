New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dead by Daylight gets Saw crossover content this month

The Pig brings her latest horrifying machinations to Saw in its latest update.
Donovan Erskine
1

Asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight has seen several crossovers with popular horror franchises in both gaming and film. Each typically brings new killers, new survivors, and unique gameplay elements. The latest crossover has been revealed as Behaviour Interactive has announced new Saw content will be coming to the game later this week.

Behaviour Interactive announced the Saw x Dead by Daylight collaboration with a quick tease on social media and a press release. Tome 10: Saw is coming to the Archives and brings three stories from the two universes. The collaboration centers around Amanda Young (The Pig) and Detective Tapp and arrives on January 26.

“Over and above our primary objective of providing our fans with fun and continuously renewed content, one of our goals when integrating a powerful movie franchise such as SAW is to invite a larger community into the Dead by Daylight universe,” said Mathieu Côté, Game Director on Dead by Daylight.

Saw is one of many iconic horror franchises tapped for Dead by Daylight, with its new suite of content arriving on January 26. For more on what’s coming to Dead by Daylight, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

