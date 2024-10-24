New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 24, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Foley is God

Shout out to the GOAT for taking time out of his day to film this video.

Dunkey plays Russian Roulette

The game is actually called Liar's Bar.

That time DMX and Fat Joe got kidnapped by an African warlord

I would watch a movie about this whole mishap.

Middle school named after the janitor

My elementary and middle school custodian's name was Mr. Egan and he also ran a limousine service on the weekends. Cool guy, and I would be down to have a building dedicated to his name.

Battleship: The Lost Star Fox 64 Level

Man, that game was perfect, but I could always go for another all-range mode level! 

A Portable OG Xbox? In the economy?

That thing probably plays Halo 2 like a dream come true.

Destiny 2's "real" ending

The real Final Shape was the friend(s) we made along the way.

Voting is live now for Shacknews Jam 2024

Screenshot of the Shacknews Jam 2024 itch.io entries page.

Source: itch.io

There are 18 submissions to play and 10 days left to get your votes in. Head over to itch.io to check out the game jam entries!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 24, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

