Evening Reading - October 24, 2024

Foley is God

Shout out to the GOAT for taking time out of his day to film this video.

Dunkey plays Russian Roulette

The game is actually called Liar's Bar.

That time DMX and Fat Joe got kidnapped by an African warlord

I would watch a movie about this whole mishap.

Middle school named after the janitor

They named a new elementary school building in Missouri after the janitor at their school. This rocks so much pic.twitter.com/0GMGZSTb9G — microplastics impossible: ghost brotocol (@DiabolicalSpuds) October 22, 2024

My elementary and middle school custodian's name was Mr. Egan and he also ran a limousine service on the weekends. Cool guy, and I would be down to have a building dedicated to his name.

Battleship: The Lost Star Fox 64 Level

Man, that game was perfect, but I could always go for another all-range mode level!

A Portable OG Xbox? In the economy?

I built a portable Xbox.

This isn't a PC handheld, it isn't emulation, this is a real motherboard from a real Xbox. It has a 9” 480p display, pure digital video/audio, 100W USB C charge and play, and I'm currently adding WiFi 6 for wireless Xbox Live functionality.



Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/yK7p0vPqUn — Redherring32 (@redherring32) October 18, 2024

That thing probably plays Halo 2 like a dream come true.

Destiny 2's "real" ending

The real Final Shape was the friend(s) we made along the way.

Voting is live now for Shacknews Jam 2024



Source: itch.io

There are 18 submissions to play and 10 days left to get your votes in. Head over to itch.io to check out the game jam entries!

