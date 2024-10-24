New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Trader's Gilded Brutosaur is a new $90 mount in World of Warcraft

Riding on the sides of the mount is Morten and Killia, giving you access to important services while on the go.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Blizzard
1

Blizzard has released a brand new mount for players to purchase in World of Warcraft called the Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur. This ambling giant comes with a few neat additions that should make it quite useful when traveling, though it does come with quite the sizeable price tag.

On October 24, 2024, Blizzard revealed the Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur mount for the cool price of $90 USD. It’s not just a regular mount that you get with this steep price tag, as this one comes with Morten and Killia riding on the side, literally bringing the auction house and mail with you. The mount is also adorned with a 20th Anniversary themed harness with inlaid gems that represent each of the game’s many expansions.

The shop page for the Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur notes that this mount is shared across all present and future characters and will automatically scale to the fastest riding skill known by each character. Unfortunately, it is not available in World of Warcraft Classic. Players have until January 6, 2025 to purchase the mount before it is no longer available. Take a look at our World of Warcraft page for more coverage of Blizzard’s almost 20-year-old-game.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola