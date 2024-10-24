The Trader's Gilded Brutosaur is a new $90 mount in World of Warcraft Riding on the sides of the mount is Morten and Killia, giving you access to important services while on the go.

Blizzard has released a brand new mount for players to purchase in World of Warcraft called the Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur. This ambling giant comes with a few neat additions that should make it quite useful when traveling, though it does come with quite the sizeable price tag.

On October 24, 2024, Blizzard revealed the Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur mount for the cool price of $90 USD. It’s not just a regular mount that you get with this steep price tag, as this one comes with Morten and Killia riding on the side, literally bringing the auction house and mail with you. The mount is also adorned with a 20th Anniversary themed harness with inlaid gems that represent each of the game’s many expansions.

The shop page for the Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur notes that this mount is shared across all present and future characters and will automatically scale to the fastest riding skill known by each character. Unfortunately, it is not available in World of Warcraft Classic. Players have until January 6, 2025 to purchase the mount before it is no longer available. Take a look at our World of Warcraft page for more coverage of Blizzard’s almost 20-year-old-game.