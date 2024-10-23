Evening Reading - October 23, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
The platforming icons are living good
I love being a mario and sonic fan. 😭 pic.twitter.com/VHJfn2xC0s— JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) October 23, 2024
The visual symmetry between these images is satisfying.
Cast and story details for BEEF Season 2.
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton & Cailee Spaeny will officially star in ‘BEEF’ Season 2.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 22, 2024
Season 2 follows a couple who witness a fight between their boss & his wife, triggering chess moves & coercion in the world of a country club & its Korean billionaire owner. pic.twitter.com/rKO6zqA0RS
My god this sounds incredible.
Happy birthday to the legendary Sam Raimi
happy birthday sam raimi ✨ pic.twitter.com/CKQUkvNqli— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 23, 2024
What's your favorite Raimi film?
Balatro has an in-game maze
The Challenge deck in Balatro includes a solvable pixel art maze— localthunk (@LocalThunk) October 22, 2024
Start at the green arrow and ending at the pink arrow! pic.twitter.com/LpThRDD6nj
Love the level of detail in these card designs. Can you get through the maze?
NBA NFL logo mash-up
In honor of the NBA Season here are some combined NFL x NBA logos 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8EJnlYZtCL— CornDoggyLOL (@CornDoggyLOL) October 22, 2024
Okay, that Minnesota logo needs to become an actual thing.
Players are raving about No Man's Sky
October 23, 2024
Wait, I need to reinstall this game.
The Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket is... really cool?
A new ‘GLADIATOR 2’ popcorn bucket has been revealed.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 22, 2024
It has a QR code that activates an AR gladiator battle. pic.twitter.com/p6Te2m1Oo5
I kind of want one.
Adam Silver and Kai Cenat
the two options you have for depicting Dracula pic.twitter.com/Op2F1epJLO— 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) October 23, 2024
Nosferatu and Blade.
