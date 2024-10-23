New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 23, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The platforming icons are living good

The visual symmetry between these images is satisfying.

Cast and story details for BEEF Season 2.

My god this sounds incredible.

Happy birthday to the legendary Sam Raimi

What's your favorite Raimi film?

Balatro has an in-game maze

Love the level of detail in these card designs. Can you get through the maze?

NBA NFL logo mash-up

Okay, that Minnesota logo needs to become an actual thing.

Players are raving about No Man's Sky

Wait, I need to reinstall this game.

The Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket is... really cool?

I kind of want one.

Adam Silver and Kai Cenat

Nosferatu and Blade.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Naomi Scott in Smile 2.
Put a smile on your face with your daily Bubbletron.
Source: Paramount Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

