Evening Reading - October 23, 2024

The platforming icons are living good

I love being a mario and sonic fan. 😭 pic.twitter.com/VHJfn2xC0s — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) October 23, 2024

The visual symmetry between these images is satisfying.

Cast and story details for BEEF Season 2.

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton & Cailee Spaeny will officially star in ‘BEEF’ Season 2.



Season 2 follows a couple who witness a fight between their boss & his wife, triggering chess moves & coercion in the world of a country club & its Korean billionaire owner. pic.twitter.com/rKO6zqA0RS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 22, 2024

My god this sounds incredible.

Happy birthday to the legendary Sam Raimi

happy birthday sam raimi ✨ pic.twitter.com/CKQUkvNqli — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 23, 2024

What's your favorite Raimi film?

Balatro has an in-game maze

The Challenge deck in Balatro includes a solvable pixel art maze



Start at the green arrow and ending at the pink arrow! pic.twitter.com/LpThRDD6nj — localthunk (@LocalThunk) October 22, 2024

Love the level of detail in these card designs. Can you get through the maze?

NBA NFL logo mash-up

In honor of the NBA Season here are some combined NFL x NBA logos 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8EJnlYZtCL — CornDoggyLOL (@CornDoggyLOL) October 22, 2024

Okay, that Minnesota logo needs to become an actual thing.

Players are raving about No Man's Sky

Wait, I need to reinstall this game.

The Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket is... really cool?

A new ‘GLADIATOR 2’ popcorn bucket has been revealed.



It has a QR code that activates an AR gladiator battle. pic.twitter.com/p6Te2m1Oo5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 22, 2024

I kind of want one.

Adam Silver and Kai Cenat

the two options you have for depicting Dracula pic.twitter.com/Op2F1epJLO — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) October 23, 2024

Nosferatu and Blade.

