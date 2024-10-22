New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to get Facet of Mending - Destiny 2

Where to find the Facet of Mending Fragment for the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

The Facet of Mending is one of several Fragments belonging to the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2. Unlocking the Facet of Mending is trickier than the others, as it requires players to track down a few well-hidden Ghosts in the Pale Heart.

How to get Facet of Mending

Facet of Mending is unlocked by finding four hidden Ghosts in The Pale Heart to the west of the Lost City fast travel point. After finding the four Ghosts, the goal is to reach a plate and defeat the enemies that spawn. Refer to our guide on unlocking all Prismatic Fragments to learn how to get the others.

Ghost 1

Standing in the alleyways in The Pale Heart

Source: Shacknews

Start at the Lost City fast travel point, head toward Micah-10, and then through to the rooftops. Continue across the roofs until you enter the alleyways near what looks like a marketplace. There will be an awning covered in vines attached to a tree, jump up to it to reach the Ghost on a sign.


Source: Shacknews

Ghost 2

Looking at the crates below the stairs near some hanging platforms

Source: Shacknews
Looking at a Ghost on a crate

Source: Shacknews

The next Ghost is a bit further on, near the jumping platforms where you first fought the Grim, flying Dread combatants. The Ghost is under the stairs, on a couple of red and blue crates.

Ghost 3

Looking at a doorway on the Pale Heart

Source: Shacknews
Looking at the Ghost on a shelf above the door

Source: Shacknews

This next Ghost is above you as you exit the building area into the green outdoors. Turn around and look above the doorway to spot the Ghost. There will be an upside down P and 04 painted on the wall.

Ghost 4

Looking at a big metal structure

Source: Shacknews
Standing on a metal structure looking at a Ghost

Source: Shacknews

The last Ghost is on the metal gyroscope structure that’s embedded in the trees. This is the same structure Destiny players will recall used to sit near the Speaker in the old Tower. Look for the Ghost by the left joint.

Jumping over a plate and some Dread monoliths
Look for the plate and then hold the position while defeating enemies and collecting the goods they drop
Source: Shacknews

When all four Ghosts are collected, continue along the path by the metal structure until you reach a plate. You’ll need to defeat Hive until bosses spawn, and then kill them too. Collect the items they drop and then open the chest to receive the Facet of Mending.

The Facet of Mending Fragment offers the following effect: Grenade final blows cure you. Transcendence grenade final blows increase the strength of the effect.

With the Facet of Mending unlocked, there are plenty of other things to do and see in The Pale Heart. Go ahead and unlock Khvostov 7G-0X, complete the Paranormal Activities, and of course complete Dual Destiny. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with everything in the game.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola