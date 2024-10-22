How to get Facet of Mending - Destiny 2 Where to find the Facet of Mending Fragment for the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2.

The Facet of Mending is one of several Fragments belonging to the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2. Unlocking the Facet of Mending is trickier than the others, as it requires players to track down a few well-hidden Ghosts in the Pale Heart.

How to get Facet of Mending

Facet of Mending is unlocked by finding four hidden Ghosts in The Pale Heart to the west of the Lost City fast travel point. After finding the four Ghosts, the goal is to reach a plate and defeat the enemies that spawn. Refer to our guide on unlocking all Prismatic Fragments to learn how to get the others.

Ghost 1



Start at the Lost City fast travel point, head toward Micah-10, and then through to the rooftops. Continue across the roofs until you enter the alleyways near what looks like a marketplace. There will be an awning covered in vines attached to a tree, jump up to it to reach the Ghost on a sign.



Ghost 2



The next Ghost is a bit further on, near the jumping platforms where you first fought the Grim, flying Dread combatants. The Ghost is under the stairs, on a couple of red and blue crates.

Ghost 3



This next Ghost is above you as you exit the building area into the green outdoors. Turn around and look above the doorway to spot the Ghost. There will be an upside down P and 04 painted on the wall.

Ghost 4



The last Ghost is on the metal gyroscope structure that’s embedded in the trees. This is the same structure Destiny players will recall used to sit near the Speaker in the old Tower. Look for the Ghost by the left joint.

Look for the plate and then hold the position while defeating enemies and collecting the goods they drop

When all four Ghosts are collected, continue along the path by the metal structure until you reach a plate. You’ll need to defeat Hive until bosses spawn, and then kill them too. Collect the items they drop and then open the chest to receive the Facet of Mending.

The Facet of Mending Fragment offers the following effect: Grenade final blows cure you. Transcendence grenade final blows increase the strength of the effect.

With the Facet of Mending unlocked, there are plenty of other things to do and see in The Pale Heart. Go ahead and unlock Khvostov 7G-0X, complete the Paranormal Activities, and of course complete Dual Destiny. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with everything in the game.