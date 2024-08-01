Paranormal Activity - Destiny 2 Complete all the Paranormal Activities in The Pale Heart to unlock the Paracausal Geometries Triumph in Destiny 2.

Paranormal Activities are dotted all over The Pale Heart in Destiny 2. These little puzzles appear where you’ve helped Ghosts as part of Micah-10’s quests and completing them is needed for the Paracausal Geometries Triumph. You’ll be using the Aura of Balance buff to link two boxes together, with each successful solution yielding a reward.

Paranormal Activity



Source: Shacknews

There are 11 Paranormal Activities to complete in The Pale Heart. Each one is unlocked by completing an Alone in the Dark quest from Micah-10, but only one will appear on your map at a time. You will need to do them one at a time, in the order that they appear. The boxes are actually always visible, but completing Micah-10's quest spawns the Aura of Balance at each pair.

To make finding their location easier, open the map and track the Paranormal Activity. Follow the waypoint to the destination, where you’ll find the Aura of Balance blue orb and two boxes nearby, one with a triangle and the other with a circle.

The goal is to shoot the Light box (circle) with a Light weapon (Arc, Solar, Void) and the Darkness box (Triangle) with a Darkness weapon (Stasis or Strand). You must be standing in a spot where the connection from both boxes can reach you at the same time.

While you're tracking down these Paranormal Activities, it's also important that you're finding the Visions of the Traveler for Khvostov 7G-0X and even the Prismatic Fragments, as a few of these are closeby.

The Transgression



Source: Shacknews

The Paranormal Activity in Transgression is in a room right near the end of the section where you’d find the Vision of the Traveler to unlock Khvostov 7G-0X. Look for the square room with the Ghost doing laps. Activate the Aura of Balance and then look for the cubes on either side of the room.

The Blooming



Source: Shacknews

This puzzle is located in the southwest corner of The Blooming. Grab the aura and then go up the ledges and around into the back area (this is where you’re teleported during one of the Overthrow events). To get both boxes at the same time, stand on the little rocky ledge overlooking the large rock and tree.

The Blooming Deep



Source: Shacknews

You’ll find the first box shortly after the start of the Lost Sector. The Darkness one is slightly further in. To see them both at the same time, stand near the Transcendent wellspring. Hop onto the ledge if you can’t quite shoot them both.

The Impasse



Source: Shacknews

Head to the ziggurat to the north of the Impasse to spot the Aura of Balance. Right above it is the Darkness cube. The place to stand to see both is on top of the flat pillar near the stairs. The Light box is in the chasm that leads to the Transgression.

The Lost City



Source: Shacknews

There are two of these in the Lost City, but the first one is right as you reach the outdoor area. As you exit, look to the right to see the Aura of Balance. Grab the buff and then walk straight out into the area. There’s a little square building near the bunting between the poles, stand on this and look back the way to came to see the Darkness box on your right and the Light box up high.

The Lost City, Outskirts



Source: Shacknews

Follow the waypoint for this next Paranormal Activity into the Outskirts area of The Lost City. When you get to the courtyard, look for the Aura of Balance, grab it, and then retreat to the side where there are some ledges that the Ghost floats over.

To your right will be a gate with the Light box on the other side. Shoot it through the small hole and then look to your left. The tree in the center of the courtyard has a hole through it, letting you see the Darkness box.

The Landing



Source: Shacknews

The Light box is in the center and the Darkness box is in the waterfall to the south. You can see both of them by standing on the root of the three that’s growing through the building.

The Refraction



Source: Shacknews

The Aura of Balance is at Ikora’s ship in The Refraction. Climb above her ship and look for the Darkness cube by the waterfall. The Light cube is below you, to the left over the edge.

The Seclusion



Source: Shacknews

These boxes are in the part of the Seclusion with the upside down trees. This is the tunnel after Zavala’s house area, you can just use the teleporter inside the tunnels you walk through via The Blooming to skip over a lot of unnecessary running.

When you enter the room, go to the right to spot the Darkness cube behind a pillar. The box with the circle is to your left, across the room near the exit.

The Divide



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

The cubes in The Divide are up the snowy mountain inside the plane wreckage. One is actually inside the upper part of the plane and the other is over the edge of the cliff.

The Forgotten Deep



Source: Shacknews

These cubes are in the main room with a Lucent Hive Lightbearer. The Darkness cube is over the edge and the Light cube is on top of the yellow awning.

With all Paranormal Activities done, you can claim all of the segments of the Paracausal Geometries Triumph to unlock The First Knife Exotic ship. There are plenty more secrets in the Pale Heart to discover, so stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide to see more.