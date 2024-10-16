Evening Reading - October 16, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

It Takes Two sells 20 million copies

#ItTakesTwo HAS SOLD OVER 20 MILLION!!!



You're the best fans in the world, how you have embraced our game is blowing our minds! ❤️



We're so grateful to every one of the millions upon millions who have enjoyed their time with Cody and May 😍

Congratulations to the team at Hazelight!

Gengar x Razer headphones

Los auriculares gamer con diseño de Gengar de la marca Razer ya están a la venta en China pic.twitter.com/25dIsSQIxU — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) October 16, 2024

I have a mighty need...

The Until Dawn movie releases in April

The live-action ‘UNTIL DAWN’ movie will release on April 25, 2025 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/gbNLTJevJy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2024

That seems really soon, but I'm still excited for it!

Gym Leader Clay fan art

Love seeing my favorite Pokemon fan artist show love to Gen 5.

NBA 2K is adding... gravity ball?

Introducing 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡 — a new way to compete in NBA 2K25! 🔥



Grab your squad and play this supercharged, gravity-defying game - available to purchase as an optional DLC!



🏙️ All-new location in The City

💥 3v3 and 5v5 Modes

📈 Earn Season XP and VC

Um, what?

FTC finalizes Click to Cancel rule

The FTC has finalized a new 'click to cancel' rule



All subscription/membership services will be required to offer 'one click to cancel' with the new rule



Rule will go into effect in 180 days after being published.

This was much needed. Solid regulation.

Taco Bell house for sale

I couldn't be trusted with this kind of power.

They're making a View-Master toy movie

A live-action 'VIEW-MASTER TOY' movie is in the works at Sony.



(Source: @Variety) pic.twitter.com/6C7nNfw229 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 16, 2024

All I can say is... tune into Pop! Goes the Culture next week!

