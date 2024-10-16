New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 16, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It Takes Two sells 20 million copies

Congratulations to the team at Hazelight!

Gengar x Razer headphones

I have a mighty need...

The Until Dawn movie releases in April

That seems really soon, but I'm still excited for it!

Gym Leader Clay fan art

Love seeing my favorite Pokemon fan artist show love to Gen 5.

NBA 2K is adding... gravity ball?

Um, what?

FTC finalizes Click to Cancel rule

This was much needed. Solid regulation.

Taco Bell house for sale

I couldn't be trusted with this kind of power.

They're making a View-Master toy movie

All I can say is... tune into Pop! Goes the Culture next week!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Izaac Wang in Didi.
Make sure to download Shackpets 2.0! Also, Didi is worth checking out if you have Peacock.
Source: Focus Features

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

