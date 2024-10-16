Astro Bot's first speedrun level launches this week The first level will launch this Thursday, and four more will follow on a weekly basis.

Team Asobi is ready to give Astro Bot fans their first taste of post-launch content this week. The first speedrun levels have been announced, with five levels of this type planned for the game alongside other free DLC. The first will come out this week, and then the other four will release on a weekly basis through the end of October and into November.

Team Asobi announced the schedule and details of Astro Bot’s speedrun levels in a post on the PlayStation Blog. The levels will begin their release with the Building Speed level on October 17, 2024. Then, another new level will be released every Thursday on a weekly basis until all five are out. Included in each level are two new Bots for players to chase down and rescue, as well as plenty of challenge to overcome if players want to rank high on the online leaderboard.

The schedule and names of Astro Bot speedrun levels are as follows:

Oct 17: Building Speed

Oct 24: Let it Slide

Oct 31: Spring-loaded Run

Nov 7: Helium Heights

Nov 14: Rising Heat

Of course, getting high up the leaderboard is one thing, but just beating some of these levels should prove an interesting challenge. Building Speed is a skyscraper-style level and it looks it will feature all kinds of obstacles and gimmicks. The rest of the levels are likely to be similarly challenging. Astro Bot itself wasn’t too challenging in its main route, but some of its special levels bumped up the difficulty in a way that made our reflexes sweat, which was just a part of what earned it a high-scoring Shacknews review.

With the first of Astro Bot’s speedrun levels coming tomorrow, stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more levels as they launch.