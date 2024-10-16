Riot Games teases 2XKO Jinx showcase for November 2024 Jinx is getting a special showcase as a playable character next month.

As Riot Games continues to prepare 2XKO for a 2025 release, the team has announced it will be showing off a fresh look at Jinx. The character appeared in early 2XKO promotional material, but has not been in any playable build so far. With Arcane Season 2 on Netflix right around the corner, Riot feels the time is right to give Jinx the 2XKO spotlight, and it’s coming in the form of a showcase in November.

Riot Games announced the details of its upcoming 2XKO showcase in a press release alongside a teaser 2XKO’s social media. On November 11, 2024, Riot Games will launch a special presentation that will give us our first new look at Jinx’s updated style and gameplay in 2XKO. Jinx appeared in some of the earliest reveals of 2XKO, as far back as 2022. However, she’s been mysteriously absent from any new reveals or playtesting of the game until now.

we can finally talk about jinx again. thanks @arcaneshow pic.twitter.com/8U6kMTGazN — 2XKO (@Play2XKO) October 16, 2024

It should come as little surprise why 2XKO is giving Jinx the shine this coming November. Arcane Season 2 will come out around the same time, and Jinx has been a central character of the overall series. With the show about to come back, it’s a perfect time to highlight the blue-haired bandit.

Braum and Illaoi were blasts when we played them in 2XKO at EVO 2024, but it looks like something exciting is just around the corner with the Jinx spotlight. Stay tuned to the topic for more 2XKO coverage as we watch to see what Jinx is packing in Riot’s upcoming tag fighter.