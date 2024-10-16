New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Riot Games teases 2XKO Jinx showcase for November 2024

Jinx is getting a special showcase as a playable character next month.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Riot Games
1

As Riot Games continues to prepare 2XKO for a 2025 release, the team has announced it will be showing off a fresh look at Jinx. The character appeared in early 2XKO promotional material, but has not been in any playable build so far. With Arcane Season 2 on Netflix right around the corner, Riot feels the time is right to give Jinx the 2XKO spotlight, and it’s coming in the form of a showcase in November.

Riot Games announced the details of its upcoming 2XKO showcase in a press release alongside a teaser 2XKO’s social media. On November 11, 2024,  Riot Games will launch a special presentation that will give us our first new look at Jinx’s updated style and gameplay in 2XKO. Jinx appeared in some of the earliest reveals of 2XKO, as far back as 2022. However, she’s been mysteriously absent from any new reveals or playtesting of the game until now.

It should come as little surprise why 2XKO is giving Jinx the shine this coming November. Arcane Season 2 will come out around the same time, and Jinx has been a central character of the overall series. With the show about to come back, it’s a perfect time to highlight the blue-haired bandit.

Braum and Illaoi were blasts when we played them in 2XKO at EVO 2024, but it looks like something exciting is just around the corner with the Jinx spotlight. Stay tuned to the topic for more 2XKO coverage as we watch to see what Jinx is packing in Riot’s upcoming tag fighter.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola