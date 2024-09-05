Arcane's second and final season gets first trailer Arcane's story will come to a close when Season 2 hits Netflix this November.

Netflix’s Arcane, based on League of Legends, is among the wave of beloved video game adaptations that have been released over the past few years. A second season has been in the works for a while, and we learned earlier this year that it’ll actually be its last. The first trailer is out now and teases the story’s end.

Netflix released the first trailer for Arcane season 2 today. It shows Jinx and Vi dealing with the events of last season, preparing for a climactic confrontation. It also shows the return of Ekko, as well as some new faces that will appear during the season.

The first season of Arcane premiered in 2021 to strong critical acclaim. The show earned several accolades, including the Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. Season 2 retains stars Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, the latter of whom starred as Lucy in Fallout, another video game adaptation.

Arcane season 2 premieres on Netflix in November.