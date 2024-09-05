New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Arcane's second and final season gets first trailer

Arcane's story will come to a close when Season 2 hits Netflix this November.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Netflix
1

Netflix’s Arcane, based on League of Legends, is among the wave of beloved video game adaptations that have been released over the past few years. A second season has been in the works for a while, and we learned earlier this year that it’ll actually be its last. The first trailer is out now and teases the story’s end.

Netflix released the first trailer for Arcane season 2 today. It shows Jinx and Vi dealing with the events of last season, preparing for a climactic confrontation. It also shows the return of Ekko, as well as some new faces that will appear during the season.

The first season of Arcane premiered in 2021 to strong critical acclaim. The show earned several accolades, including the Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. Season 2 retains stars Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, the latter of whom starred as Lucy in Fallout, another video game adaptation.

Arcane season 2 premieres on Netflix in November. For future updates between now and then, be sure to bookmark our Arcane topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

