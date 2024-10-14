Evening Reading - October 14, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Axis Unseen review: Here be dragons
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership is a voyage to reconnect the world
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble is 'fun' in a single word
- Neva review: Parental discretion is revised
- Europa review: Soar away from your troubles
- How Secret Level can complement the stories of games like New World
- Destiny: Rising is a new mobile game featuring hero characters set in an alternate timeline
- Former Disco Elysium writers & developers form Summer Eternal, teasing new RPG
- Masahiro Sakurai pays respects to Satoru Iwata in final Grab Bag YouTube video
- Deadlock teases upcoming Ranked mode in-game
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's relax with some puzzles!
Mysterious of the Nintendo 64
I never knew about this!
RIP Sackboy, gone too soon
Make more LBP games, you cowards.
A supercut of great RKG moments
These lads are hilarious.
I always thought Mario Kart felt a bit unfair
Have you been watching our Mario Kart livestreams?
Looks are important in games too, apparently
Time to make life AND games difficult.
Will does some investigating
The USA seems to have a hyperfixation on weight and dieting.
He's back, with another stellar video
Are you playing Metaphor?
I saved the best until last
King of the Hill is excellent. I cannot wait until the new season comes out!
I was looking through my photos of Rad and found this one of him beneath a Christmas tree. It's getting awfully close to that time of year again! What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
