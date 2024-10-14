Destiny: Rising is a new mobile game featuring hero characters set in an alternate timeline The mobile title will offer singleplayer, 6-player strikes, and PvP modes and will enter closed alpha test this November.

Destiny players have been waiting a long time for more things to do in Bungie’s universe and now NetEase is delivering. The company behind the likes of Diablo Immortal, Marvel Rivals, and much more has announced Destiny: Rising. This is a mobile title set in an alt-history version of Bungie’s hit universe.



Source: Bungie

On October 14, 2024, NetEase announced Destiny: Rising, a free-to-play mobile game set in an alternate history version of the universe, right after The Collapse in a post-Dark Age era. Players will be able to take on the role of various playable hero characters, unlock Exotic weapons to customize then playstyles, and play some singleplayer, co-op, and multiplayer modes.

The press release notes that there will be campaign missions, 6-player co-op strikes, and “all-new and replayable PvE and PvP modes.” In addition to this, Destiny: Rising lets players switch between first-person and third-person view, which is a new thing for the Destiny franchise outside of Sword use and specific game mechanics.

It sounds as though team composition will be important in Destiny: Rising. “Familiar faces from Destiny are joined by a host of new, intriguing characters. Each character comes with a rich personal story, unique personality, and formidable skills,” The press release reads. “Choosing the right character and mastering their combat style will be your key to overcoming the challenging foes that stand in your way.”

The good news is that players won’t be limited to touchscreens, as the game supports PlayStation, Xbox, and some mobile-specific controllers. There is a closed alpha test scheduled for November 1, 2024, and players can pre-register for the game via the Destiny: Rising site.

Whether Destiny: Rising moves the needle for players that have been deeply ingrained in the franchise for a decade remains to be seen. Stay tuned to our Destiny: Rising page as we bring you the latest on NetEase’s mobile title.