Evening Reading - October 7, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Metaphor: ReFantazio review: Kingmaker
- Undisputed review: A fringe contender
- Silent Hill 2 review: Insanity magnifique
- Infinity Nikki is a whimsical adventure powered by magical clothes
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero review: Resurrected by Shenron
- Google faces injunction in North America open Android to alternative app stores
- Ubisoft has seen the buyout news & 'regularly reviews all strategic options'
- Bugsnax SteamVR gets free beta to celebrate Young Horses anniversary
- Halo Studios reveals Project Foundry and move to Unreal Engine 5
- Epic aims for up to 50 third-party games on its EGS mobile app by early 2025
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
There's nothing quite like relaxing and watching the lads at Cracking the Cryptic solve puzzles.
Champutee gives us a deep dive into Flipnote Studio
This dude's channel is taking off.
I would personally love to have this collection
I wonder what the PAL version cost would be. Probably something insane. There are just so few PAL versions of games.
NES, SNES, and Game Boy prototypes!
More retro gaming goodness.
Not a big fan of pure reaction videos, but I always like to hear Aztecross' thoughts
Destiny 2 is in a tough position right now.
Coffee inventions!
Do you have any odd coffee tech?
Every Frame a Painting takes a look at Billy Wilder
There's something so special about classic films.
I legit want to do this
Hide and seek in Super Mario 64 seems so tough, at least as someone who has never tried speedrunning it.
This is from a year ago, so I wonder what it's like these days
Who'd of thought floppy discs would be making a comeback?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 7, 2024