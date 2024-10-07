Evening Reading - October 7, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

There's nothing quite like relaxing and watching the lads at Cracking the Cryptic solve puzzles.

Champutee gives us a deep dive into Flipnote Studio

This dude's channel is taking off.

I would personally love to have this collection

I wonder what the PAL version cost would be. Probably something insane. There are just so few PAL versions of games.

NES, SNES, and Game Boy prototypes!

More retro gaming goodness.

Not a big fan of pure reaction videos, but I always like to hear Aztecross' thoughts

Destiny 2 is in a tough position right now.

Coffee inventions!

Do you have any odd coffee tech?

Every Frame a Painting takes a look at Billy Wilder

There's something so special about classic films.

I legit want to do this

Hide and seek in Super Mario 64 seems so tough, at least as someone who has never tried speedrunning it.

This is from a year ago, so I wonder what it's like these days

Who'd of thought floppy discs would be making a comeback?

