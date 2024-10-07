New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bugsnax SteamVR gets free beta to celebrate Young Horses anniversary

Bugsnax and Octodad: Deadliest Catch have both been heavily discounted on Steam.
Donovan Erskine
Young Horses
1

Young Horses, the studio behind Bugsnax and Octodad, celebrated its 13th anniversary this weekend. To celebrate, the studio has released a free beta on Steam for Bugsnax VR, and put a huge discount on the base game (along with Octodad).

Young Horses celebrated its anniversary with a post on social media. It features a graphic of Octodad holding Bunger and Strabby. Those interested in playing Bugsnax in VR can try it out for free with the new beta. Young Horses shared a blog post instructing users how to access the beta.

We journeyed to the island of Bugsnax back in 2020 and wrote about the unique experience in our review. As fans await Young Horses’ next game, the studio is making it easier than ever to check out their previous titles.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

