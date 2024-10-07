Bugsnax SteamVR gets free beta to celebrate Young Horses anniversary Bugsnax and Octodad: Deadliest Catch have both been heavily discounted on Steam.

Young Horses, the studio behind Bugsnax and Octodad, celebrated its 13th anniversary this weekend. To celebrate, the studio has released a free beta on Steam for Bugsnax VR, and put a huge discount on the base game (along with Octodad).

Young Horses celebrated its anniversary with a post on social media. It features a graphic of Octodad holding Bunger and Strabby. Those interested in playing Bugsnax in VR can try it out for free with the new beta. Young Horses shared a blog post instructing users how to access the beta.

To celebrate our 13th birthday, you can access Bugsnax on SteamVR in beta FOR FREE, RIGHT NOW.



Bugsnax is on super sale too if you don’t own it yet. Instructions on access here ➡️ https://t.co/eD8BHM9KbU pic.twitter.com/UZe9SfjaCm — Bugsnax (Young Horses) (@YoungHorses) October 6, 2024

We journeyed to the island of Bugsnax back in 2020 and wrote about the unique experience in our review. As fans await Young Horses’ next game, the studio is making it easier than ever to check out their previous titles.