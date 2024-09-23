Evening Reading - September 23, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ara: History Untold review: You have entered a Golden Age
- Epic Mickey: Rebrushed review: The call is coming from inside the house (of Mouse)
- New World: Aeternum will right the ship for Amazon's MMO
- Pokemon Sleep can now be paired with smartwatches
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom originally had a dungeon-maker
- Tomomi Sano is the first woman to direct a Legend of Zelda title
- Grezzo developed The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo confirms
- Stardew Valley 1.6 comes to consoles and mobile in November
- How to get the Transient Whisperer emblem - Destiny 2
- GameStop (GME) completes at-the-market 20 million shares offering raising $400 million of cash
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Come and check out another delightful solve by Simon.
LegalEagle is a mutch-watch channel
Trump sure does provide a lot of content for lawyers.
Nintendo 64 game mods?!
Yes please.
2000s visuals were so good
Give me more of this aesthetic.
It's doco time
Come with me as we go down a rabbit hole.
GBP did not come from Viva Pinata
GBP predates Viva Pinata by two years.
Hollywood training its finest
It's so funny that none of these Hollywood actors seem to be allowed to say that they were on steroids.
Dust 2 is iconic
Some multiplayer maps can withstand the test of time.
Remember Pilotwings?
N64 games were so good.
