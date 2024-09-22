How to get the Transient Whisperer emblem - Destiny 2 Unlock the Transient Whisperer emblem in Destiny 2 by completing a special timed version of the Encore mission.

The Transient Whisperer emblem is a unique reward from the Expert version of the Encore mission in Destiny 2. Players who have Whisper of the Worm will be able to access a special limited time instance of the mission whereby completing it within 35 minutes issues the reward.

How to get the Transient Whisperer emblem

The Transient Whisperer emblem is awarded for completing the Encore Exotic mission on Expert in less than 35 minutes after traveling through a special Vex portal. This Vex portal is locked behind a door that can only be opened when a player has Whisper of the Worm equipped. It is also only accessible after completing the questline, A Rising Chorus and the Epilogue.



To start, complete the Episode: Echoes questline, A Rising Chorus, and the Epilogue mission. With this done, load up Encore on Expert difficulty (it doesn’t matter which version). When you land in the mission, go straight across the area and look over the edge to see some platforms. Follow the platforms down to a cave.



You will reach a small outcropping with an angled wall. The diagonal wall will have the Whisper of the White Nail perk icon from Whisper of the Worm engraved on it. Equip Whisper of the Worm to cause the wall to disappear. Go into the hole and to the end to find a Vex portal.

Traveling through the Vex portal will teleport you to the beginning of the mission and a 35 minute timer will start. You must now complete the entire mission before the timer expires. When the boss is defeated, you will receive your Transient Whisperer emblem.

The main sticking points of unlocking Transient Whisperer will be completing the Episode: Echoes campaign, having Whisper of the Worm, and then completing it within the time limit. However, you can retry this as many times as you like until you get your cool emblem. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more assistance with each Episode and the upcoming expansions.