Stardew Valley 1.6 comes to consoles and mobile in November

Stardew Valley 1.6 launched earlier this year, bringing about the latest major update for the beloved cozy game. After releasing the update on PC, developer ConcernedApe has spent most of the year working on getting the update on consoles and mobile devices. Fans on those platforms can finally rejoice as Stardew Valley 1.6 is coming to consoles and mobile devices on November 4, 2024.

ConcernedApe announced the console/mobile release date for Stardew Valley 1.6 in a post on X yesterday. He provided additional details in replies to fans, confirming that the update will be available on Switch and include 1.6.9, the latest patch.



Source: ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe provided a handful of updates over the months as he and his team worked to get Stardew’s latest update on all platforms. He recently revealed that it had been his sole focus, and that he hadn’t been working on his upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier, during the process.

With Stardew Valley 1.6 coming soon to consoles, iOS, and Android, players on those platforms will be able to enjoy the new events, items, and features that come with it.