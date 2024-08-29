New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ConcernedApe hasn't returned to development on Haunted Chocolatier 'in a long time'

Getting Stardew Valley Update 1.6 to consoles and mobile is currently ConcernedApe's main priority, and it has taken longer than they expected.
TJ Denzer
Image via ConcernedApe
1

In 2021, it looked like Stardew Valley was in the rearview mirror and Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone was moving onto his next exciting project, Haunted Chocolatier. Unfortunately, the developer has not worked on the new project in some time. After all, he returned to Stardew Valley to work on the massive Update 1.6, which is out on PC, but that means getting the update ready for console and mobile platforms as well. It’s something ConcernedApe is dedicated to finishing, though they admit it’s taken longer than expected.

ConcernedApe shared an update on the state of Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier this week via social media. There, he laid out that the priority right now is launching Stardew Valley Update 1.6 on consoles and mobile devices. It’s turned out to be a much tougher process than expected, and because of that, ConcernedApe has spent the entirety of his time on Stardew Valley and not returned to Haunted Chocolatier at all for the time being.

The developer goes on to apologize for the time it’s taken for new updates on Haunted Chocolatier:

I have not touched Haunted Chocolatier in a long time because I am committed to finalizing Stardew 1.6 first. To those who are frustrated or even agnry about the timeline, I understand and accept full responsibility. To those who are patient and understanding, thank you, you make life better and reduce stress, and I appreciate it. Back to work

Announced in 2021 Haunted Chocolatier promises to be a frosty new adventure of confection management and spooky happenings. It’s a shame the game has fallen to the back burner, but the dedication to getting Stardew Valley Update 1.6 out the door for PC and console fans seems fair. As we await new details on both games, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime.

