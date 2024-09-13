All Soak locations - Black Myth: Wukong Soaks are vital for taking full advantage of your ability to heal in Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth: Wukong gives you plenty of ways to help yourself on your journey to the west. Soaks allow you to alter the properties of your healing Gourds and get additional effects.

Below, you can find the locations for all the Soaks in Black Myth: Wukong. Some of them are much easier to find than others. Pay very close attention to which Gourd you are using, as different ones will have different numbers of slots that you can use to add Soaks. The final piece of this equation are the Drinks, which once again all have their own impact on what exactly happens when you take a healing sip.

Soak Location Bee Mountain Stone Spawn at the Mountain Trail at the Temple of Yellow Flowers in Chapter 4. Go up the two flights of steps and you will find it in a golden box guarded by enemies near a tree. Breath of Fire Defeat Cyan Loong, who can be found on the right side of Turtle Island in the Bitter Lake in Chapter 3. Celestial Lotus Seed May be purchased from Shen Monkey in Chapter 3. Copper Pill After defeating Tiger Vanguard in Chapter 2, venture out past the Crouching Tiger Temple and find two enemies guarding a golden box on the path beyond. Deathstinger Search Verdue Bridge Village in the Webbed Hollow in Chapter 4 to find the Scorpion Prince Spirit. Defeat him to get this soak. Double-Combed Rooster Blood Beat the secret Duskveil boss in the secret Purple Cloud Mountain area. Flame Mediator Drops from enemies near the Flint Vanguard in Chapter 5. Flint Vanguard is found during the search for the Samadhi Fire Crystals. Flower Primes Can be bought from Shen Monkey during Chapter 6. Fruit of Dao Drops from monk enemies near the Court of Illumination in Chapter 4. The drop is random, so farm until you get it. Gall Gem You will get this by beating the creature that is trying to attack Shen Monkey in Chapter 1. Goat Skull Can be farmed from Licorice in Yellow Wind Ridge in Chapter 2. Goji Shoots Spawn at the Upper Hollow Shrine in the Webbed Hollow in Chapter 4. Take the path to the left and follow the steps all the way up to a building at the very top. The Soak is in a small golden box there. Graceful Orchid Bring all 15 types of seeds in the game to Chen Long in the Zodiac Village and you will get this as a reward. Guanyin's Willow Leaf Will only be available from Shen Monkey in NG+. Iron Pellet Help the Man-In-Stone in Chapter 1 and you can buy this from him. Laurel Buds Explore the area past the large frog boss (Lang0Li-Guhh-Baw) near Sandgate Village in Chapter 2. Mount Lingtai Seedlings From the Camp of Seasons Shrine near the start of Chapter 5, right after beating the first cart enemy, continue forward until you reach stairs leading to a building above you on the right. It can be found up there. Purple-Veined Peach Pit Head toward the place where you can find the Venom Daoist near Verdue Village, and you can find this in the tunnel that leads to the boss fight, in a room with four other chests. Slumbering Beetle Husk Play through the story to get to the Yin-Yang Fish boss. This can be found in a contrainer in the Emerald Hall afterward. Steel Ginseng Can be found while harvesting Aged Ginseng in the Black Wind Mountain. Stranded Loon's Whisker After the fight againt Kang-Jing Loong in Chapter 3 at Mirrormere, make you way back to the battle site and then explore the island in the frozen lake. Sweet Ice Explore the right side of Thunderclap Mountain to find this. Will be located al the way at the end. Tender Jade Lotus Can be a random drop from Lotus Flowers anywhere in the game. Thunderbolt Horn Can be purchased from Shen Monkey in Chapter 3. Tiger Relic Use the Sterness of Stone to open the secret door at Crouching Tiger Temple and you can find this down in the cellar. Turtle Tear Go all the way to the end of the beach at North Short of the Bitter Lake. Here you will find a boss fight and giant pile of bones. Interact with the bones, then go back to the turtle and pick up the item it drops. Undying Vine Drops randomly from the tree enemies in Purple Cloud Mountain.

And that is all the soak locations in the game. If you need more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page.