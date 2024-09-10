All Gourd locations - Black Myth: Wukong The Gourds are your main source of healing in Black Myth: Wukong. This is where to find them all.

The Gourd in Black Myth: Wukong is your celestial sippy cup, keeping you in the fight when the damage starts to stack up by healing your wounds and allowing you to keep on swinging your staff. This is where to find them all.

All Gourd locations - Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by Shacknews

Gourds don’t just heal you. They will usually also have some added effect or additional benefit. The right Gourd at the right time can be really important for making progress in the game and can make all the difference during the many boss fights you will encounter.

Gourd Location Plaguebane Gourd You must complete the Old Rattle-Drum quest in Chapter 2 and head down into the well in Sandgate Village to fight the secret Tiger boss. When the fight is over, you can find the Gourd in a chest nearby. Health recovery is halved, but damage is increased for a short duration. Jade Lotus Gourd The Jade Lotus Gourd can be purchased from Shen Monkey after you have completed Chapter 2. This will heal both you and your nearby duplicates. Fiery Gourd The Fiery Gourd can be found in the Valley of Ecstasy near the Mindfulness Cliff. It is in a wooden chest on the path toward the Skandha of Thought's location. Grants immunity from Chill and increases maximum stamina for a short duration. Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd You must complete the Horse Guai quest to get your hands on this. He can be found in nearly all the Chapters. When the Gourd is full, the first sip will fully heal you. Xiang River Goddess This can be found in the Webbed Hollow, in the cobweb-filled tunnel on the way to the Venom Daoist fight. There are a number of chests in this tunnel that contain rewards, and one of them is the Xiang River Goddess Gourd. Grants some Burn resistance and makes you immune to lava effects for a short duration. Useful for exploring the Furnace Valley. Stained Jade Gourd Following the Venom Daoist fight guide above will bring you to the Purple Cloud Mountain, a secret area in Chapter 4. There, you will find a boss called the Scorpion Lord. Fight him before you read the final boss of the area, called the Duskveil, to get the Stained Jade Gourd. You cannot get this if you enter the final boss arena before fighting the Scorpionlord. You will drink from this Gourd much faster. Immortal Blessing Gourd It can be purchased from Shen Monkey at the start of Chapter 5. You will need the Buddha's Right Hand that drops from the boss of the same name near the Oblivion Shrine in Webbed Hollow in Chapter 4. You will also need the Buddha's Left hand that drops from the Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw frog boss near the Lower Hollow Shrine in Chapter 4. Health recovery is halved but your attack is increased for a short duration. Contains more sips than the Plaguebane Gourd. Supreme Gourd As you travel through Furnace Valley, fully explore the Rakshasa Palace on the left side near the two giant enemies. Chat to the old man you can find there. Multi-Glazed Gourd It can be purchased from Shen Monkey at the start of Chapter 6. The final sip from this Gourd will increase attack damage for a short duration. Qing-Ting Gourd This can only be purchased from Shen Monkey after you have fully filled the portraits in the Journal for every Guai. That means all the Leser, Chief, King, and Characters, so this will likely require an NG+ run. This will slowly regenerate Gourd uses.

