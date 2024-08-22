How to unlock the NPC hub Zodiac Village in Black Myth: Wukong Yes, you don't need to keep fast traveling all over the place in Black Myth: Wukong. Rejoice!

There is a way to gather all the NPCs in Black Myth: Wukong, so you don't need to keep running all over the place when you need something from them. Even more importantly, the secret Zodiac Village will give you a way to upgrade your armor.

How to unlock Zodiac Village in Black Myth: Wukong - Chen Loong Quest

There is a bit of a process involved in unlocking the Zodiac Village in Black Myth: Wukong. First, you need to get to Chapter 3 and then play until you are carried to the North Shore of Bitter Island Shrine by a giant turtle.

Screenshot by Shacknews

When you reach the Shrine, turn around and look out across the sea; you should see a figure in the distance. Go out into the shallow waves, and you’ll meet a character called Chen Loong. This is a particularly gloomy dragon you will need to fight.

When the fight is over, Chen Loong will lament his life and tell you that he seeks immortality, but only Xu Dog can help him now. That’s right, the helpful pooch that you met in Chapter 2 is well-known for his medicines. Talk to Chen and exhaust his dialogue, then it’s time to head back to Xu Dog at the Cellar Shrine beneath the Crouching Tiger Temple in the Yellow Wind Ridge.

Talk to Xu Dog from his menu screen, not just by interacting with him, and you will get a Special-made Bone-Strengthening Pellet to give to Chen Loong. Take it back to him and hand it over, and when you do, he will give you the Ruyi Scroll. This will automatically teleport you to Zodiac Village

What is Zodiac Village?

Screenshot by Shacknews

Zodiac Village acts like a hub for all the NPCs that you have met in the game. Ensure you talk to all of them to open up any new menu options they might have.

Xu Dog - You can now request medicine from him, and he will give you random rewards.

Shen Monkey - has an expanded stock in his store.

Chen Loong - can grow plants from seeds for you.

Yin Tiger - off to the left is Yin Tiger. He can craft weapons and armor, as well as upgrade armor for you, a vital function. You can also buy and sell resources from him.

That is everything you need to know about Zodiac Village and poor Chen Loong. The good news is that he seems a lot happier as you get him to his rightful home.

