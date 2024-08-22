Where to find the Horse Guai in Black Myth: Wukong - All Ma Tianba locations Are you in search of the friendly Horse Guai Ma Tianba in Black Myth: Wukong? This is where to find him.

As you venture through Black Myth: Wukong on your journey to the west, you will meet a proud and friendly Horse Guai. If you are wondering about his quest, this is how to do it.

Complete Horse Guai quest guide in Black Myth: Wukong

Every time you meet the Horse Guai, ensure you exhaust his dialogue before moving on. I don't think you need to do this to get him to move between chapters, but it is better to be safe than sorry.

Chapter 1 Location

Screenshot by Shacknews

The first place you can find Ma Tianba is in a small temple after the fight against the wolf demon Lingxuzi in Chapter 1. After the battle, move forward, and when you come to a small pond and some enemies. Look to the left, and you'll see a small entrance. Head inside and talk to him, and you can also find a meditation spot in there, which will grant you a Spark.

Chapter 2 Location

Screenshot by Shacknews

You can find the friendly Horse Guai tied to a pole in the Sandgate Village. You need to get inside, so either go in the front door or move around to the right side and sneak in the side. You can find him tied up in a pavilion in the tower, but you cannot free him.

Fret not, as he shall free himself and meet you further into the game. He is more worried about your safety than anything else.

Chapter 3 Location

Screenshot by Shacknews

Ma Tianba can be found in a large temple building on the left side of Thunderclap Temple. Just keep drifting left after you enter, and you will come to a large double staircase guarded by four enemies who cast lightning. Head up the stairs, into the building, and then up the staircase on the right. At the top, head left, and you will find the Horse Guai. Once again, chat with him until he repeats some dialogue. After that, you can move on.

Chapter 4 Location

Screenshot by Shacknews

Play through the game’s grossest area until you take on the giant Centipede Guai. When the fight is over, head up and to the right, then follow the path around until you come to Ma Tianba, who has managed to get himself trapped in a massive cocoon. Break him out, and you can chat with him for a while.

Chapter 5 Location

Screenshot by Shacknews

If you have grown to enjoy the presence of your equine friend, then bad news, I fear. In this area, he has gotten himself into a mess that neither you nor he can get him out of.

Play through the level until you meet Pingping, and she will bring you down to the Furnace Valley area. At the very bottom, after the Valley Entrance Shrine, you will find an inert cart, much like the bosses you have been fighting in this area.

Inside is Ma Tianba, and he is in a bad way. His spirit has been stripped from his body and forced into the cart. Pull on the whip until the dialogue repeats, and then it’s time to avenge our friend and free him.

Keep moving through the level until you fight and defeat the Keeper of the Flaming Mountains. The fight is close by; just go up the path with the wooden arch, then take out the boss you fight there. Head a little further to find the villain you seek. When you do that, you will be able to return and free the Horse Guai's spirit. Doing so will earn you the Dark Thunder transformation, allowing you to become a powerful Horse Guai in battle.

And that's the sad tale of Ma Tianba, the friendly Horse Guai. Be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful guides.