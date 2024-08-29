How to get to the Purple Cloud Mountain Chapter 4 secret area - Black Myth: Wukong The Purple Cloud Mountain is well hidden in Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong, but this is how to find it.

Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong contains a secret area that you can explore. This is well worth doing as there are numerous boss fights and secrets contained in the hidden location called Purple Cloud Mountain.

How to visit the Chapter 4 secret area

To get to this secret area, you need to find and kill a powerful enemy called the Venom Daoist. This fight is actually broken in two, across two different areas, as he will cut and run after starting to lose to you the first time.

Screenshot by Shacknews

To find his first area, spawn at the Pool of Shattered Jade Shrine in Chapter 4, The Webbed Hollow. Take the path directly beside it, on the right side, past all the hanging spider cocoons. You can find him at the end of the path, hanging from the roof in a cocoon of his own. He will break out, chat for a bit, then want to throw down.

He is a fast boss armed with double swords. Many of his attacks involve very rapid forward slashes and dashes, so be careful. He will run before the fight is over, however, and we need to track him down again.

Screenshot by Shacknews

The second location you can find him is at the Court of Illumination Shrine in the Temple of Yellow Flowers area. Go through the door that has steps running down from it. There are two yellow-robed guards standing nearby, so if you see them, you are heading in the right direction.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Follow the path directly ahead and go through the gate on the far side of the courtyard. Head up the mountain and take the next two lefts. This will lead you to a large hollow, where you will find the Venom Daoist.

Once again, he wants to talk before he gets down to business, and this fight is quite frantic. Take him out, and he will open the way to the Purple Cloud Moutain area. Step through, and you will find a whole new area to explore. One simple tip here is to make sure you explore to the end and take out the final boss of the region. It's essential for other secrets that you will likely want to complete.

Now that you have found the Chapter 4 secret area be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful guides.