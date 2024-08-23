Where to find all three Samadhi Fire Crystals in Black Myth: Wukong On the hunt for the Samadhi Fire Crystals in Black Myth: Wukong? This is where to get them.

With so many weapons to choose from, it can be hard to find all the parts you need for them in Black Myth: Wukong. This is where you will find the Samadhi Fire Crystals so you can craft the Staff of Blazing Karma.

Where to find the Samadhi Fire Crystals in Black Myth: Wukong

There are three Samadhi Fire Crystals that you will need to track down, and they involve a sequence of secret boss fights. Make sure you head into each new area fully stocked with health and mana.

Crystal #1 Location

Screenshot by Shacknews

The first Samadhi Fire Crystal is found near the Valley Entrance Shrine in Furnace Valley in the Flaming Mountains, which you will explore in Chapter 5. Play through the game until you meet a transforming fox called Pingping, who will ask you to help her.

She will lead you deep into Furnace Valley, and when you get to the Entrance Shrine, you are close to the boss you need to fight to get the Fire Crystal, a monster made of rock and stone called Flint Chief. You are also close to the next Horse Guai location, if you need to find him.

Proceed down into the valley, taking out any enemies that you meet. You will come to the bottom of the path and see a large, ornate wooden arch ahead. Look down and to the left, and you will notice a section of red lava running all along the outside of the area. This is where you need to go.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Hop down here and follow the path. There will be some random rock enemies and some plants you can gather resources from. Be warned, there is a lot of risk from fire damage here, so stack every bit of fire resistance that you can. This means skills that offer resistance to the Four Banes as well. A great option is the Fireproof Mantle from Chapter 1, which you can get if you ring the three bells.

Keep walking this path until the Flint Chief spawns. He is very similar to the Stone Vanguard you will have fought in Chapter 2 but with a slightly more simplified moveset. Honestly, it shouldn’t be too hard to beat him, except for all the fire damage. When the creature is down, the first Samadhi Fire Crystal will be yours.

Crystal #2 Location

Screenshot by Shacknews

Continue to play through the level until you reach the Ashen Pass III Shrine in the Field of Fire. There are two areas of flames on the path that the rolling ball will be on, one on the side and one at the end. After Pingping fans away all the fire, turn back and head down the path at the side. Fight the Flint Vanguard boss here, but be careful, as lots of lesser enemies will spawn in as well. When the fight is over, you will have the second crystal in your possession.

Crystal #3 Location

Screenshot by Shacknews

Continue on down the path you are exploring after the Flint Vanguard fight, and you will come to an area where the ground is glowing. Some small Flamling enemies will spawn in this area, and you need to take out four of them and then interact with the glowing patch of ground to deliver their essence.

Doing so will cause a new boss called the Mother of Flamlings to spawn. Just like before, take her out, and the third and final Samadhi Fire Crystal will be yours. If you reach a point with a plant to harvest on the right and a chest on the left, that means you have gone too far, so turn back.

And that is how to get the Samadhi Fire Crystal. You can now visit any Shrine to craft the Staff of Blazing Karma or head to Zodiac Village to have Yin Tiger do it for you. If you are interested in more helpful guides, then be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page.