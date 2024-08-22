Where to find the three bells in Black Myth: Wukong The Whiteclad Noble speaks of three bells, here's where to find them in Black Myth: Wukong.

Hidden around the first couple of areas in Black Myth: Wukong are three bells. If you haven’t found them already, the Whiteclad Noble will mention them after you defeat him (which no small task). Finding these bells is important, as it’s a step toward getting your first Vessel ability.

Where to find the three bells

The three bells can be found immediately after defeating three specific bosses in Black Myth: Wukong. Ringing the last bell will transport you to a new location called Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple. There is a shrine here so you can return to it later if the boss within is too tough.

Forest of Wolves, Outside the Forest, after defeating Yaoguai Chief: Guangzhi Bamboo Grove, Snake Trail, after defeating Yaoguai Chief: Guangmou Bamboo Grove, Marsh of White Mist, after defeating Whiteclad Noble

Bell 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

To find the bell near Guangzhi, start at the Outside the Forest shrine and follow the path straight to a small wooden bridge. Cross the bridge and go around the jumble of rocks in front of you (the Wandering Wight will be on your right). Follow the braziers to the gate between the rocks to find the boss arena. Defeat Guangzhi and then ring the bell.

Bell 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

The next bell is immediately after the fight against Guangmou in the Bamboo Grove, Snake Trail. Start at the shrine and go up the stone steps on the right. When you reach the wooden bridge, leap over the right-hand side and go the path down the hill. In the large area with the skeleton foes, follow the right-hand wall into the boss arena. The bell is up the stairs at the back.

Bell 3



Source: Shacknews

The last bell is immediately after the fight against Whiteclad Noble. Instead of going into the building, go left through the canyon to find a few enemies, a wolf hanging from a tree, and the bell.

As mentioned above, you will be transported to an area called Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple. Here you can collect a few treasures from a chest and fight the boss, Elder Jinchi. This is another version of the Wandering Wight boss you likely encountered in the Forest of Wolves.

With the three bells rung, you’ll be swiftly on to the next challenge. Take a look at our Black Myth: Wukong page for more help collecting items, helping NPCs, and of course, defeating bosses.