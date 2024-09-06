All Drink locations - Black Myth: Wukong Drinks can really keep you in the fight in Black Myth: Wukong. This is where to get them all.

Combat in Black Myth: Wukong is challenging and brutal, and you will want every advantage you can get. For that reason, you will want to track down every Drink in the game.

All Drink Locations - Black Myth: Wukong

With a range of Drinks to find and utilize, you can combine them with Soaks for even more benefits. You can find all the Drink locations below.

3-Year-Old Coconut Wine

Screenshot by Shacknews

You will get this when starting the campaign, and it is your default drink. Each sip recovers 33% of maximum health. It can be upgraded at Shen Monkey using Awaken Wine Worms to become older and more powerful, healing more with each upgrade.

Lambbrew

Screenshot by Shacknews

When you first arrive in Chapter 2, follow the path but keep watch on the cliff to the right of the area. You will see a large, ornate arch cut into the rock with statues on either side. Go up there to find the Lambbrew. Each sip instantly recovers 20% of maximum health, and for a brief moment afterward, it slowly recovers 25% of maximum health.

Pinebrew

Screenshot by Shacknews

This can be purchased from Shen Monkey, the NPC you meet in Chapter 1, but you can only buy it from him after you have completed Chapter 2. Each sip recovers 35% of maximum health, but when health is below half, using the gourd grants a considerable amount of Focus.

Bluebridge Romance

Screenshot by Shacknews

At the North Shore of Bitter Lake Shrine in Chapter 3, turn around and make your way to where you find Chen Loong at the far end of the area, near the sea. Turn up through the red door and follow the path around to the left side, where you will find a pool with the Drink near a candle.

Each sip recovers 36% of maximum health and moderately increases Movement Speed.

Jade Essence

Screenshot by Shacknews

Still in Chapter 3, play until you get to the Valley of Ecstasy and the Towers of Karma Shrine. Head toward the ornate wall and follow the path around to a large statue. The drink will be behind it. If you don't know how to get to the Towers of Karma Shrine, you can use our Treasure Hunter guide to get there and finish that important quest.

Each sip recovers 36% of maximum health and a moderate amount of Mana.

Worryfree Brew

Scannerbarkly on Cortex

In Chapter 4, play through the Webbed Hollow until you arrive at the Verdue Bridge Shrine. Make your way around to the left side of the main area, taking every left as you come to them. This will bring you down to a tunnel filled with cocoons and webs, which eventually leads to a village. From there, head right, and you will come to a small shack with the Worryfree Brew boiling on a fire.

Each sip recovers 24% of maximum health, and when in critical health, it massively increases recovery.

Sunset of the Nine Skies

Scannerbarkly on Cortex

In Chapter 4, from the Temple Entrance Shrine at the Temples of Flowers, run up the stairs and follow the path around to the left. Head up some more stairs. This is quite the long run, but you just need to keep on heading forward, up various stairs, and following the route until you come to a small building near a cliff edge. The Sunset of the Nine Skies will be waiting for you on a table nearby.

Each sip recovers 35% of maximum health and grants a considerable amount of Qi.

Loong Balm

Screenshot by Shacknews

It can be found in Chapter 5 at the Emerald Hall Shrine in Furnace Valley. Go up the nearby stairs, cross the pool, and then head up toward the main throne area, where you can find the Drink.

Each sip recovers 30% of maximum health and considerably increases Damage executed by the next attack.

A Thousand Days Inebriation

This one is straightforward, and it can be purchased from Shen Monkey after you reach Chapter 6. Each sip recovers 60% of maximum health, but for a brief moment, inebriation impairs movement.

Now that you have tracked down all the Drinks feel free to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful guides.