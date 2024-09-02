All Transformation locations - Black Myth: Wukong Are you looking to find a specific Transformation in Black Myth: Wukong? This is where to get them all.

Are you looking to add a new Transformation to your arsenal in Black Myth: Wukong to mix up your tactics against the many bosses you have to fight? This is where and when you can find them all.

All Transformation locations - Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by Shacknews

There are ten Transformations in total that can be found throughout the game. Some of them are much easier to get than others, and some require an intimidating amount of work but are definitely worth it.

Transformation Location Red Tides This can be found in Chapter 1 after you defeat the Yaoguai Chief Guangzhi in the Forest of Wolves. Ashen Slumber Outside the Sandgate Village, on the eastern side, you will find a two-head rat that fights with two blades. Defeat him, then move to the rear of the area and talk to the person hiding in the shack there. Make your way to Chapter 3 and complete the giant Pagoda by killing the boss at the top, then return to the NPC in the cell at the start of the area. Azure Dust Speak to the Man In Stone merchant near the Squall Hideout Shrine in Chapter 2 and help him with his quest. Hoarfrost Defeat the Monk from the Sea on the left side of the Thunderclap Temple. He can be found hiding in a well and will jump out and attack when you get close. Umbral Abyss Finish Chapter 3 to automatically gain this Transformation. Ebon Flow Get access to the Zodiac Village, speak with Yin Tiger, and offer to fight him. You will need to defeat him to get this. Golden Lining Find and defeat all the Loong Bosses by using the Loong Scale that you can get during the First Prince of the Shifting Sands fight in Chapter 2. Violet Hail Get access to the secret Purple Cloud Mountain in Chapter 4, then find and complete the quest for Daoist Mi. He can be found just before the last boss in the area, and make sure you complete his quest first, as this is missable if you kill the final boss before doing it. Dark Thunder Complete all the steps in the Ma Tianba Horse Guai quest from Chapters 1 through 5. Azure Dome Complete the full Great Pagoda secret quest and win all the boss fights during it.

And there you have it, the location of every Transformation in the game. If you need more help, be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful guides.