What to do at the Great Pagoda and how to get the secret ending - Black Myth: Wukong The Great Pagoda is one of Black Myth: Wukong's biggest mysteries, but we have unraveled it for you.

Black Myth: Wukong is a game of many mysteries, and a lot of them will converge at a single point, the Great Pagoda in The New West in Chapter 3. This is how to unlock the secrets of this unusual building.

Where is the Great Pagoda?

Screenshot by Shacknews

The Great Pagoda can be found just after the Snow-Veiled Trail Shrine in The New West. You will arrive there after climbing all the way up the Pagoda Realm to the top of the Mani Wheel and fighting Captain Wise Voice.

There is only one route from there, so take it. You will eventually arrive at the Snow-Veiled Shrine and can go either left, up the stairs, or right, down a snowy path and across a bridge. Take the right path and follow it all the way to the end to arrive at the Great Pagoda. Interact with the massive front door to head inside.

What to do at the Great Pagoda

The Great Pagoda is essentially a record of your adventures. When you finish a Chapter, a mural will appear on the wall. Where it gets interesting is that there are six Chapters but seven spots for Murals, with one in the middle staying blank. This is because there is a secret boss fight, and you will need to solve a few other mysteries before you can fully discover the truth of the Great Pagoda.

In order to reveal the secret, you will need to take the following steps.

Complete the Treasure Hunter quest

Screenshot by Shacknews

The Treasure Hunter quest can be found in Chapter 3 at the Bitter Shore. This quest involves helping someone who is in pursuit of their own secret and a really fun boss fight at the end. Check out our Treasure Hunter quest guide for all the details you need to finish this step.

Complete all secret areas in the game

This is quite the process, but the game has four secret areas that you will need to visit. You will need to play through each area and take out the final boss in each one.

Chapter 1 - The Ancient Guanyin Temple that you can reach by ringing the three bells.

Chapter 2 - The Kingdom of Sahali, which you can reach by helping to sober up the drunken pig and then fighting him at the gates where you first meet him.

Chapter 4 - The Purple Cloud Mountain that you can reach by finding and killing the Venom Daoist.

Chapter 5 - The Bishui Cave, which you can find by taking out all the demon carts for the Pale-Axe Stalwart.

Once all that is done, you can return to the Great Pagoda, where an NPC will be waiting for you, and he will grant you access to a new area. Here, you will find a range of boss fights and some very enjoyable resolutions for at least one character you have already met.

Now, you do not need to have finished Chapter 6 to get to this area, so you don't need to kill the final boss before you take on the challenge that lurks in the mural. I am unsure where all the fights you will experience lie in the canon of the game, but it is currently considered to be the secret or "true" ending by much of the community.

Now that you know the secrets of the Great Pagoda be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more guides.