How to beat Yaoguai Chief: Guangzhi in Black Myth: Wukong Guangzhi is a tough, fire damage-dealing wolf-man boss in Black Myth: Wukong, but if you beat him, you can transform into him.

Yaoguai Chief: Guangzhi is a powerful boss in Black Myth: Wukong that wields a fiery twin blade. Though tough, it’s best to take on this boss sooner rather than later. If you can contend with the elemental effects, you’ll walk away with the ability to transform, which is a massive boon with a few other fights in the game.

How to beat Guangzhi

Guangzhi is found in the Forest of Wolves, Outside the Forest area in Black Myth: Wukong. This foe is nearby the Wandering Wight fight (not down the stairs behind it). As I recommended in the other guide, it is best you defeat Guangzhi first, as the Red Tides transformation you receive will help with many other early-game boss fights.

Use the Immobilize spell to interrupt Guangzhi's attacks.

Source: Shacknews

The one thing to remember about fighting Guangzhi: If you are on fire, dodge three times. Do not let the fire just stay on you. If you’ve got them available, a Body-Cooling Powder also works. This powder will stop the fire and prevent you from catching alight for a brief time.

As with any boss fight, you will need to learn the moves of Guangzhi. He tends to finish his combos by twirling his twin blade around his left side. When you see this move, stop dodging and start attacking.

Guangzhi has a powerful charge attack that can light you on fire. Make sure you douse the fire effect as quickly as possible.

Source: Shacknews

For the most part, try to stay within close range of Guangzhi, being sure to dodge around him as he does his sweep attacks. When he retreats to a distance, be prepared to dodge. He will either come running at you or do an extremely rapid dash forward and then back to his starting point. This move deals considerable damage and will light you on fire.

His flipping, pogo stick move can be overwhelming at first, but just dodge each time he lands. He should flip three times, with the final slam unleashing a blast of fire. Dodge through the last slam and hit him!

Remember that your best friend in this fight is the Immobilize spell. Use it whenever you can, or even time it to stop him mid-attack.

With Guangzhi defeated, grab his weapon and enjoy the Red Tides transformation. This is instrumental in taking down the Wandering Wight boss, so head over to the glade and take him on. You’ll find more help over on our Black Myth: Wukong page.