How to beat Black Bear Guai in Black Myth: Wukong Learn the best way to defeat the ferocious Black Bear Guai in Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Bear Guai is the last boss in the first chapter of Black Myth: Wukong. As such, this boss is exceptionally challenging, even compared to some of the previous bosses you’ve fought so far. However, if you’ve done most of the stuff in the first chapter, you should hopefully be in a strong position to take him down.

Gear you need for the Black Bear Guai fight

Before you try to beat Black Bear Guai, it is critical you defeat some of the optional bosses. You’ll want to defeat the Wandering Wight for the Spirit attack, Guangzhi for the Red Tides transformation, and Elder Jinchi after ringing the three bells as this gets you the Fireproof Mantle Vessel that negates fire damage.

With the Pilgrim set on, running will cause your staff's tips to glow, which indicates you will deal bonus damage on your next attack.

Source: Shacknews

For your gear, upgrade your staff after defeating the Whiteclad Noble and equip the full Pilgrim’s set. The Pilgrim’s set boosts your attack damage after you sprint, the tips of your staff will glow red when the bonus damage has activated. Look for opportunities to sprint at the bear to get a little more damage out.

Ensure you’ve upgraded the Immobilize Spell as much as you can. Improving the Crash, Stagnation, and Evanescence attributes ensures you can deal more damage to the boss. Try to spend enough Sparks so you can have two Focus Points unlocked, as this will let you perform more heavy attacks. It’s obviously a good idea to have Robust Constitution fully upgraded too.

How to beat Black Bear Guai

To start the Black Bear Guai fight, it can be a good idea to spend 10 seconds sprinting around by the shrine before continuing your sprint up the stairs and to the boss. By sprinting for 10 seconds and then landing a single hit, you will maximize the damage output of your first attack thanks to the Pilgrim’s Garb. If you stop sprinting, you will lose this damage buff.

After the Red Tides transformation ends, land an attack with your Spirit and then get ready for the fire phase.

Source: Shacknews

After you land your first hit, cast Immobilize and keep hitting him to begin charging up your first Focus Point. As soon as he breaks free, transform into Red Tides and land light attacks to power up your meter. When the meter is full, dodge and do a heavy attack to perform a massive slam. If you’re able to do so, do this again. When you transform back in to the Destined One, use your Spirit move, at which point the boss should be missing a quarter of its health bar.

The Black Bear Guai should now transform into a fiery black mist and zip around the arena. To make it easier to dodge his attacks, run up and down the center strip. Wait for the bear to reappear and then wait again for it to complete any attack combos. The goal is to look for openings when the bear is recovering.

Try to stay on the center path. When the black mist "explodes", it will charge at you.

Source: Shacknews

During this fiery part of the fight, you should only be looking to hit the boss when it is safe to do so. Spend your time running to charge up the extra damage, landing quick light attacks, and waiting for Immobilize to recharge. When you do cast Immobilize, run in and punish the boss.

The main danger points of this fight will be the bear’s fire pillar attacks, any big combos, and the misty form as he zips around the arena. Try your best to learn these moves. In the event you catch on fire, use the Fireproof Mantle to remove it and prevent you from taking more fire damage. Note that his attacks will still deal big damage to you even if they’re not setting you alight.

The remainder of this fight will be about patience. Keep running to charge the attack damage, use Immobilize when it’s ready, and if you’re lucky, you might get another Red Tides transformation.

When you land the final hit, the Black Bear Guai will be defeated and you will be whisked off to chapter two, but not before you get a neat cutscene. Enjoy your reward and then read over our Black Myth: Wukong page for help with the rest of your journey.