How to beat the Whiteclad Noble in Black Myth: Wukong The Whiteclad Nobile is a tough, two-phase boss fight in Black Myth: Wukong.

The Whiteclad Noble will likely be your first non-optional boss that poses a real threat in Black Myth: Wukong. This fella is exceptionally quick and even has a lethal second phase. While half the trouble will be dodging the attacks, there are a couple of things you can do to make this fight slightly less brutal.

How to beat the Whiteclad Noble

By the time you reach the Whiteclad Noble, you should hopefully have access to a few Spirits (like the Wandering Wight), one Transformation from defeating Guangzhi, and Immobilize. You should also have the full Pilgrim’s Garb, which can be critical to dealing more damage to the boss. When you equip four items from this set, sprinting will increase your attack damage.

As for your Spark allotment, dump everything you have into Robust Constitution for the health and the left arm of the Immobilize spell. If you have anything left over, try Wrathful Escalation for the critical hit chance increase. The goal is to get your health as high as possible and improve your damage output. You should also have upgraded your Gourd at the wise master at the Snake Trail in Bamboo Grove.

After using the Immobilize spell, transform into Red Tides and keep the pressure up.

When it comes time to fight the Whiteclad Noble, there’s no two ways to put this: You need to get good at dodging his attacks. Most of his attacks he will telegraph with a lengthy wind-up animation. Hold your nerve and then dodge sideways to avoid most of his moves.

Whiteclad Noble will start with a leaping attack. Wait for him to land and then use Immobilize. If you nail the timing, you should deal extra damage to him, but if not, wail on him until the spell breaks. You’ve hopefully charged up a heavy attack, so pop that off as soon as possible.

Shift immediately into the Red Tides transformation. Be aware, he can stagger you incredibly easy in this form, so do your best to dodge. To make matters worse, he appears to become far more aggressive. The goal will be to land light attacks until you can perform one of the powered heavy attacks (dodge + heavy). Keep up the assault until you’re back in monkey form.

Immobilize should be ready to use before the first phase finishes.

Your goal now is to land light attacks, use a Focus Point for a strong attack, and eventually use another Immobilize spell. This should push the boss into his second phase.

Whiteclad Noble phase 2

In the second phase, the Whiteclad Noble takes on a water serpent form. He’s still just as quick and now has a couple of new moves, but again, he telegraphs them so try your best to dodge! What you’re doing at the start is trying to land attacks while waiting for your spells to cooldown.

Kite the boss around if you need your spells back.

When Immobilize is ready, cast it, wail on the boss, and then regroup for your next assault. If Red Tides is almost ready, you can try and kite the boss around. Alternatively, keep in mind your Spirit attack. This will deal a large chunk of health damage and is quite forgiving with its range (at least the Wandering Spirit one is).

Save the Spirit attack for this second phase as this part of the fight is tougher than the first half.

Remember, if you’ve got the Pilgrim’s Garb equipped, you should be sprinting during the fight to charge up the attack damage boost. Run at the boss and hit attack to wallop him good.

The Whiteclad Noble drops the Jade Fang when defeated, which is used to upgrade your staff to the Twin Serpents variant. With this boss out of the way, you’re free to find the three bells and continue on your journey through Black Myth: Wukong.