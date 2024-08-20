How to beat the Wandering Wight in Black Myth: Wukong The Wandering Wight will be the first major hurdle you'll face as the Destined One in Black Myth: Wukong.

The Wandering Wight is a large optional boss you can encounter in the Forest of Wolves in Black Myth: Wukong. This thing hits like a truck, making it a rather difficult encounter early on, especially if you go in unprepared. There are a couple of things you can do to make this fight manageable, and you’ll even walk away with a neat new spell.

If you have defeated the Wandering Wight and cannot collect its spirit, do not worry. It will be available at a future shrine after you’ve made more progress.

How to beat the Wandering Wight

The Wandering Wight is a big-headed boss found in the Forest of Wolves, Outside the Forest area of Black Myth: Wukong. Before fighting this creature, go and defeat Yaoguai Chief: Guangzhi as he rewards the Red Tides transformation. This spell is basically a free health bar, which makes it significantly easier to deal with this blue brute.

Also consider leveling up a bit before taking on the Wandering Wight. I had about 10 levels by the time I fought it, with the Sparks invested into the following areas:

Robust Constitution (health)

Immobilize, Crash (extra damage to immobilized enemies)

Exhilaration (health recovery on Focus Point use)

After landing enough blows, the Wandering Wight should fall to the ground. Heavy attacks (using a Focus Point) have a good chance to stagger it.

Source: Shacknews

As for actually fighting the Wandering Wight, he is weak to stagger attacks. This means a strong attack using a Focus Point has a great chance at staggering it backwards. Additionally, using the Immobilize spell and wailing on him often leads to it falling over. If you can keep landing heavy attacks, then you can keep it staggered.

Start with using the Immobilize spell on the Wandering Wight to get a lot of free hits in. As soon as it is recovering, smack it with a heavy attack to keep it staggered. Your goal here is to land light attacks to build up a heavy attack and keep this going until it’s clear you won’t be able to stunlock it.

The Red Tides transformation is a great way to deal a lot of damage without risking losing health.

Source: Shacknews

Once the Wandering Wight recovers, transform using the Red Tides spell. Try to only use light attacks, as the heavy attack will use a lot of your Might meter. The longer you stay alive and dealing damage in this form, the less you’ll need to rely on the Destined One’s form.

However, once Red Tides ends, you’ll need to engage with the fight as the monkey. At this point, focus on circling the boss, being sure to dodge its attacks. It tends to end every combo with a palm slap that sends out a blast of light in a straight line. Dodging to the side ensures you can avoid this completely.

In the event you can’t get close without taking damage, just do laps of the area. Keep your distance as best you can and wait for your spells to recharge. When your spells are ready, dive back in and show him what’s what.

Wandering Wight rewards

The Wandering Wight drops the Cat’s Eye Beads, Will, Yarn, and gives a healthy bump of XP once defeated. It will also drop a bluey-purple flame called a Spirit. This Spirit can be cultivated at a shrine after speaking with the wise master who upgrades your Gourd.

The Wandering Wight will drop its Spirit and the Cat's Eye Beads.

Source: Shacknews

As for the other tricket, the Cat’s Eye Beads, this bracelet slightly increase Critical Hit Chance. Slap this on as soon as you get it because there are a few other tough fights where the extra crits might come in handy.

The Wandering Wight is a tough boss to try and fight early on. There’s no shame in coming back to it after exploring and upgrading the Destined One a bit more. Take a look at our Black Myth: Wukong page for help with bosses, items, and helping NPCs.